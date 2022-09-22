If you love spending time on the trails and want to take your biking to the next level this is the trip for you! We will teach you the basics of mountain biking so no prior experience is required to “shread it” at local biking spots. Located only four miles from UNL, Van Dorn Park features a 1.5-mile loop of fast and smooth single-tract mountain bike trails. With optional technical features, it is the perfect spot for beginners and people who want to take their biking to the next level.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO