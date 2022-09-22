ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind

Times Leader
 2 days ago
If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.

The densest collection of local traffic circles is almost certainly the revised stretch of Middle Road — renamed the South Valley Parkway — where you can navigate seven roundabouts in about three miles.

These were not the best-marked traffic circles when they first opened. Some people voiced confusion about triangles painted on the road as you entered each circle that could look like arrowheads telling you to turn back (they were presumably “yield” symbols). And circles with two entry lanes didn’t always have clear signage as to what difference the choice made.

Generally, if you want to exit a two-lane roundabout at a right turn, enter in a right lane; if you want to turn left or make a U-turn, enter the left lane. Going straight? Either lane should work. But this isn’t always the case. In at least one of the Middle Road roundabouts, the right lane only turns right, so you have to stay left to continue straight coming out of the circle. Signs that clearly show what lane to take for your purpose are vital for a traffic circle to work.

So it’s understandable that a lot of people complained as traffic circles proliferated locally. Roundabouts were for Europeans. We Americans prefer to go straight ahead, not ponder circuitous alternatives.

But the truth has always been that, once drivers learn how to navigate traffic circles, they are the most efficient route through many intersections because everyone moves in one direction regardless of destination. This was neatly and humorously, demonstrated on the MythBusters TV show in a 2014 episode when the hosts created two set ups on a large lot, first as a four-way stop, then as a roundabout. They counted the number of cars that got through each in 15 minutes.

In the end their data showed the roundabout allowed about 20% more cars through the intersection. It wasn’t a real-world test, of course, but the difference was substantial enough to make the conclusion a strong one.

On Monday the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released data that further proved the safety of roundabouts. As they did in September of 2021, they looked at roundabouts that replaced four-way stops or signal-controlled intersections, comparing safety data for three years before the change and three years after. Four of the roundabouts reviewed were in Luzerne County, two of them on Middle Road.

Suspected serious injuries dropped by 76%, suspected minor injuries by 22%, possible/unknown severe injuries by 70% and crashes by 9%.

When you think about the logistics of traffic circles vs. four-ways, such an outcome seems easily predicted. PennDOT put it well in a web page dedicated to the topic (penndot.pa.gov):

Roundabouts offer improved safety over other at-grade intersection forms primarily because roundabouts have fewer conflict points, slower speeds, and easier decision making.

Roundabouts are geometrically designed to reduce vehicle speeds to generally 25 mph or less, and all turns are right turns. This significantly reduces the severity of crashes over those at traditional intersections. Crashes that do occur are typically low-speed, sideswipe crashes rather than high-speed T-bone collisions that can occur at traditional intersections especially with left-turn movements.

There is no doubt a poorly designed, or poorly signed, traffic circle can be worse than a traditional intersection. But if you think all roundabouts are bad, you are defying data and logic. Approach them with an open mind, get used to them, and you might start preferring them.

Now if they would just conduct a study to see if roundabouts cause tornadoes …

— Times Leader

Comments / 1

