Governor Andy Beshear Supports Business Growth in Southern Pennyrile Region by Presenting $30 Million To Construct Natural Gas Pipeline in Western Kentucky

Debbie McCuddy
2d ago
As a republican, I would honestly find it hard not to vote for Beshear. I have been pleased with his performance as our governor. I see him as more of a moderate Democrat who has every Kentuckian's best interest at heart. Not to mention, his handling of the pandemic and the 2 natural disasters that devastated our state. I wonder how in the world the man has had time to advance our state considering the time he has had to spend in crisis mode. very pleased with him. He'll get my vote in the next election.
