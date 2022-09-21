ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

bloomberglaw.com

JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool

Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
cryptopotato.com

JPMorgan CEO Slams Crypto Again, Calls Bitcoin ‘Decentralized Ponzi Scheme’

True to himself, Jamie Dimon described himself as a “major critic on crypto tokens.”. Jamie Dimon – Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – reiterated his negative stance on the crypto industry, describing bitcoin and other digital assets as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Despite the...
ambcrypto.com

Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance

Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
u.today

Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike

u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

tipranks.com

Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It

Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
u.today

GBR COIN (GBR) To Launch Much-awaited ICO Following Intensive Development

GBR COIN, a Polygon-based advanced blockchain project that offers payment gateway and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, is set to launch the ICO for its native token, GBR, on Friday, September 23. The upcoming ICO came sooner than expected following the announcement of the GBR COIN team last week, conveying that...
u.today

The Highly Anticipated Fixed Rate DeFi platform on Cardano, Kulfi Finance Has Launched KLS Token Pre Seed Sale

Kulfi finance, a new and innovative Fixed rate lending protocol, launches the “KLS tokens ” Pre Seed Sale to early buyers on Kulfi Token Sale Page. Kulfi finance strives to reward long-term holders via its transaction fee policy and flexible staking rewards. The Kulfi finance tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their KLS at any given time.
u.today

Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

Investopedia

How to Invest in Crypto without Buying Crypto

If you’re looking to buy cryptocurrencies, you can choose among Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins. However, there are also indirect ways of exploring the crypto world. Here’s a closer look at what you need to know if you want to invest in crypto without buying crypto. Key Takeways.
u.today

XRP Can Now Be Accepted by Merchants Using Cloud Payments Thanks to This Collaboration

Thanks to a new partnership between BitPay, a pioneer in crypto payments integration, and Gr4vy, a provider of cloud-native payment solutions, XRP will be available for acceptance by merchants using the company's payment orchestration platform (POP). As part of the partnership, merchants using Gr4vy services will be able to install...
