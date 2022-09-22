ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies

By DAVE COLLINS and PAT EATON-ROBB
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cze8b_0i5Qk3kD00

WATERBURY, Conn. — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones appeared in court Thursday in Connecticut as he and his lawyer try to limit damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting also showed up to observe his testimony in Waterbury Superior Court, which is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) away from Newtown.

Jones was expected to be the first witness called, but there was a delay as the court dealt with Wi-Fi issues in the courthouse.

Jones has been in Connecticut this week in preparation for his appearance. He held a news conference Wednesday outside the courthouse, bashing the proceedings — as he has on his Infowars show — as a “travesty of justice” and calling the judge a “tyrant.” He made similar comments on his way into the courthouse Thursday, indicating he may invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not answer some questions.

“This is not really a trial,” he said. “This is a show trial, a literal kangaroo court.”

Several victims' relatives, meanwhile, have given emotional testimony during the trial about being traumatized by people calling the shooting fake, including confrontations at their homes and in public, and messages including death and rape threats. The plaintiffs include an FBI agent who responded to the shooting and relatives of eight of the victims.

Judge Barbara Bellis last year found Jones liable by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, as punishment for what she called his repeated failures to turn over documents to their lawyers. The six-member jury only will be deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, Infowars' parent company, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Bellis began the day going over with Jones the topics he cannot testify about — including free speech rights, the Sandy Hook families $73 million settlement earlier this year with gun maker Remington (the company made the Bushmaster rifle used to kill the victims at Sandy Hook) or the percentage of Jones' shows that discussed Sandy Hook.

“This is not the appropriate forum for you to offer that testimony,” Bellis said. Jones indicated that he understood.

Bellis said in court on Wednesday that she was prepared to handle any incendiary testimony from Jones, with contempt of court proceedings if necessary.

Jones also was found liable by default in two similar lawsuits over the hoax lies in his hometown of Austin, Texas, where a jury in one of the trials ordered Jones last month to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed. A third trial in Texas is expected to begin near the end of the year.

When Jones faced the Texas jury last month and testified under oath, he toned down his rhetoric. He said he realized the hoax lies were irresponsible and the school shooting was "100% real."

“I unintentionally took part in things that did hurt these people’s feelings,” testified Jones, who also acknowledged raising conspiracy claims about other mass tragedies, from the Oklahoma City and Boston Marathon bombings to the mass shootings in Las Vegas and Parkland, Florida, “and I’m sorry for that.”

Jones had portrayed the Sandy Hook shooting as staged by crisis actors as part of gun control efforts.

Testimony at the current trial also has focused on website analytics data run by Infowars employees showing how its sales of dietary supplements, food, clothing and other items spiked around the time Jones talked about the Sandy Hook shooting.

Evidence, including internal Infowars emails and depositions, also shows dissention within the company about pushing the hoax lies.

Jones' lawyer Norman Pattis is arguing that any damages should be limited and accused the victims' relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

The relatives have testified that they continue to fear for their safety because of what the hoax believers have done and might do.

Jennifer Hensel, whose 6-year-old daughter Avielle Richman was among the slain, testified Wednesday that she still monitors her surroundings, even checking the back seat of her car, for safety reasons. She said she is trying to shield her two children, ages 7 and 5, from the hoax lies. A juror cried during her testimony.

“They're so young,” she said of her children. “Their innocence is so beautiful right now. And at some point there are a horde of people out there who could hurt them.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

California governor travels to Texas amid feud with GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will travel to Texas on Saturday, venturing into the territory of one of his chief political foils while seeking to boost his own profile amid a noncompetitive reelection campaign back home. Newsom is on his way to an easy...
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

In GOP legislatures, a gender divide emerges over abortion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Outside the chambers of the West Virginia Legislature, the marble foyer was packed with young women in T-shirts, ripped jeans, and gym shorts holding signs with uteruses drawn in colored marker. “Bans off our bodies,” the signs said. “Abortion is essential.”
INDIANA STATE
WGAU

'We got our miracle': Freed Americans back home in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WGAU

Alabama execution called off for time and medical concerns

ATMORE, Ala. — (AP) — Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate’s veins. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said the state halted the scheduled execution of Alan Miller...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waterbury, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
City
Sandy Hook, CT
City
Newtown, CT
State
Florida State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WGAU

Ex-director set to plead guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency is set to plead guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

GOP quiet as Arizona Democrats condemn abortion ruling

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Democrats vowed Saturday to fight for women's rights after a court reinstated a law first enacted during the Civil War that bans abortion in nearly all circumstances, looking to capitalize on an issue they hope will have a major impact on the midterm elections.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Voting equipment to be replaced after 'unauthorized access'

ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia's secretary of state on Friday announced plans to replace election equipment in one county following "unauthorized access" to the equipment that happened two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team hired by allies of then-President Donald Trump traveled to Coffee County,...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
WGAU

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
WGAU

NASA postpones Artemis launch due to Tropical Storm Ian

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Concerns over Tropical Storm Ian approaching Florida as a hurricane next week have caused NASA officials to call off Tuesday’s scheduled launch of the Artemis I rocket from Cape Canaveral, officials said Saturday. During a meeting Saturday morning, NASA officials decided to halt the...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WGAU

Pennsylvania casino fined for allowing children ages 11, 13 to gamble

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A casino is facing $160,000 in fines for allowing children to gamble on multiple occasions. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced the fines against the operator of the Mount Airy Casino Resort in a news release, saying that on three separate instances, people under 21 were given access to the casino floor and allowed to gamble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Engineer jumps from moving train after being attacked with knife

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer in Minnesota is recovering after a man jumped on a train and stabbed him in the forehead on Tuesday. The incident began around 8:18 a.m. when 40-year-old Samuel David Holman allegedly climbed onto a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train and entered the engineer’s cab, according to WCCO.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Hoax#Waterbury Superior Court#Wi Fi#Fbi
WGAU

South Dakota investigation weighs Noem's use of state plane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was returning from an official appearance in Rapid City in 2019 when she faced a decision: Overnight in the capital of Pierre, where another trip would start the next day, or head home and see her son attend his high school prom?
POLITICS
WGAU

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
SOUTHERN SHORES, NC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy