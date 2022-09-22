Read full article on original website
What was the attendance for Syracuse’s win vs. Virginia? Not as much as you’d think for an unbeaten team
Syracuse, N.Y. — Despite Syracuse football still being undefeated heading into Friday night’s ACC matchup with Virginia, it was the lowest attended home game for SU so far this season. There was an announced crowd of 34,590 people inside the JMA Wireless Dome when Syracuse beat UVA, 22-20,...
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse - NCAA Football Week 4 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN (3-0, 1-0 ACC) Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) While maybe their win over UConn might be not considered a shocker to some, Syracuse’s 3-0 start has people looking at the usual basketball school as a team that might cause a stir in the ACC this season. After beginning their season with a comfortable 31-7 win in their first game of the season against Louisville, the Orangemen partook in a wild affair against Purdue last week, where the two teams combined for 42 points in the final quarter. It would be Syracuse who ended up with the last laugh, as Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Orangemen a 32-29 win. The schedule has certainly played in favor of the school from upstate New York, as five of the team’s first six games are at home, with the win at UConn the outlier.
CBS Sports
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Syracuse Orange and the Virginia Cavaliers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Sept. 23 at JMA Wireless Dome. Gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous gamethese two teams experienced a bit of a scare in their previous but managed to pull out a pair of wins.
Axe: Syracuse football’s star coaches remain mystery men. Why do fans rarely hear from them?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The two most significant voices that could be heard ahead of Friday night’s Syracuse-Virginia football game will remain silent this week. Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck came here from Virginia after coaching the Cavaliers’ offense to a top-five ranking in the country last season.
Stingy defense leads to Cicero-North Syracuse win in championship rematch (56 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a rematch of the 2021 Section III Class AA championship Friday night and No. 19 state-ranked Cicero-North Syracuse proved it is still a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. The Northstars cruised to a 41-19 win over No. 24 state-ranked Baldwinsville Friday...
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Is it worth it to travel for cheaper gas?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was only a few months ago when gas prices were hovering around the $5 per gallon mark, and while they are no longer as high, the price per gallon in the City of Syracuse still sits above the national and state average. However, if you live in Syracuse there are […]
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
localsyr.com
Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
Syracuse compliance director assesses comfort level with NIL collectives and Adam Weitsman
Syracuse, N.Y. – In the past few weeks, two separate collectives and Adam Weitsman have made public their intention to support athletes hoping to monetize their names, images and likenesses (NIL). The 315 Foundation and Athletes Who Care operate independently of Syracuse University. The Syracuse-centric collectives pool money from...
localsyr.com
Construction on Syracuse’s Southside currently underway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
See the Onondaga County places where home sales have fallen most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Multiple towns in Onondaga County have seen big drops in total home sales so far this year. Sales are down in Manlius, Clay, DeWitt, Cicero, Geddes, Camillus, Van Buren, LaFayette, Spafford and Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. Sales are down by 76 from this time in 2021 in Manlius, the biggest drop in the county.
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted
A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend
(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
