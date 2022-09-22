VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN (3-0, 1-0 ACC) Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) While maybe their win over UConn might be not considered a shocker to some, Syracuse’s 3-0 start has people looking at the usual basketball school as a team that might cause a stir in the ACC this season. After beginning their season with a comfortable 31-7 win in their first game of the season against Louisville, the Orangemen partook in a wild affair against Purdue last week, where the two teams combined for 42 points in the final quarter. It would be Syracuse who ended up with the last laugh, as Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Orangemen a 32-29 win. The schedule has certainly played in favor of the school from upstate New York, as five of the team’s first six games are at home, with the win at UConn the outlier.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO