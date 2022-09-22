ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard

Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
MLive

How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse - NCAA Football Week 4 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction

VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2-1, 0-0 ACC) vs. SYRACUSE ORANGEMEN (3-0, 1-0 ACC) Where: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.) While maybe their win over UConn might be not considered a shocker to some, Syracuse’s 3-0 start has people looking at the usual basketball school as a team that might cause a stir in the ACC this season. After beginning their season with a comfortable 31-7 win in their first game of the season against Louisville, the Orangemen partook in a wild affair against Purdue last week, where the two teams combined for 42 points in the final quarter. It would be Syracuse who ended up with the last laugh, as Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a 25-yard touchdown pass to give the Orangemen a 32-29 win. The schedule has certainly played in favor of the school from upstate New York, as five of the team’s first six games are at home, with the win at UConn the outlier.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Common Councilor arrested; plus, historic landmark for sale (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 22)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 44. Breezy and cooler with showers. The 5-day forecast. SYRACUSE COUNCILOR ARRESTED: Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers, shown in a city courtroom Wednesday night, is accused of choking a woman in a city apartment. Gethers was arraigned and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment. The woman, who told police she was his ex-girlfriend, said he had choked her on two different days, according to her statement filed in Syracuse City Court. (Fernando Alba photo)
localsyr.com

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Is it worth it to travel for cheaper gas?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was only a few months ago when gas prices were hovering around the $5 per gallon mark, and while they are no longer as high, the price per gallon in the City of Syracuse still sits above the national and state average. However, if you live in Syracuse there are […]
Syracuse.com

Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
localsyr.com

Tell Me Something Good – Oakwood Cemetery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse has been burying our ancestors since 1859. And in that 160-plus years, as you might imagine, there have been some fallen angels. Oakwood was built on a hill, next to what would later become Syracuse University. And gravity has been unkind...
localsyr.com

Construction on Syracuse's Southside currently underway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced a road construction project that began Wednesday morning, September 21 and will continue until the road is finished. Crews are repaving Cannon Street from West Colvin Street to West Ostrander Avenue. Construction begins at 7 a.m. and will last until 5...
Syracuse.com

See the Onondaga County places where home sales have fallen most

Syracuse, N.Y. — Multiple towns in Onondaga County have seen big drops in total home sales so far this year. Sales are down in Manlius, Clay, DeWitt, Cicero, Geddes, Camillus, Van Buren, LaFayette, Spafford and Skaneateles, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. Sales are down by 76 from this time in 2021 in Manlius, the biggest drop in the county.
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Syracuse.com

Longtime Syracuse radio DJ named new 93Q program director; 2 others promoted

A longtime Syracuse radio DJ has been named the new program director at 93Q (WNTQ-FM) after former PD Tom Mitchell’s exit earlier this month. Cumulus Media announced Monday that Rick Roberts, who began his career with 93Q while he was still in high school, has been promoted to program director and digital content producer for the Top 40/CHR broadcaster. Roberts has been with the radio station for more than 25 years and will continue hosting the afternoon drive on weekdays from 3-7 p.m.; in addition to on-air host, he was previously named music director in 2006 and assistant program director in 2018.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Common Councilor accused of choking ex-girlfriend

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers is accused by his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend of being physically violent, according to Syracuse Police. Gethers was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and second-degree harassment, according to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick. Gethers was then released on his own recognizance and […]
