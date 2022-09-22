ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, AL

Alabama grandfather facing charges after 2-year-old boy dies in hot car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSoGK_0i5Qj4f900

ONEONTA, Ala. — An Alabama man is facing charges after his 2-year-old grandson died after being left in a hot car on Tuesday, authorities said.

William Wiesman, 56, of Oneonta, is facing warrants for reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, WIAT-TV reported. His grandson, Ian Wiesman, was found in a truck outside Kid’s Campus Inc., at 3:06 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, according to the television station.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey said investigators determined that Wiesman picked up his grandson that morning, went to his place of business and left the child in his truck.

Casey said that Wiesman returned to his truck several times and even drove the vehicle, believing he had dropped the boy at the day care center, WBRC-TV reported.

Oneonta police Chief Charles Clifton said family members of the toddler found the child in the truck, AL.com reported.

“As a result of his behavior and his acts, the child died from a prolonged exposure to heat,” Casey told reporters.

Casey, who has two children, said her “heart breaks for this family.”

“As a mom, I don’t think anybody ever understands it,” Casey told reporters. “I didn’t sleep last night. I don’t understand it.”

At least 29 children left inside vehicles have died this year in the U.S., including six this month, according to kidsandcars.org. It was one of three hot car deaths reported on Tuesday, the website reported.

According to WIAT, a 6-month-old baby died on June 27 after being left for hours in a hot car in Cullman. Two people -- Lauren Whittle and Vinton Rockwell -- were arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Stabbing Leads to Murder Charges in Anniston

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department has released information about a deadly argument that occurred on September 21, 2022. At approximately 4:30pm, Anniston Police Officers and Investigators were dispatched to a disturbance in the area of the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Rd. Upon arrival at the residence, officers learned that there was a stabbing victim as a result of the incident, but he had been transported to Stringfellow hospital by a private personal vehicle prior to officers arriving. The victim identified as, James D. Livingston, 54, of Alexandria, was treated by medical staff at Stringfellow and was then Life-Flighted to UAB Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Oneonta, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Oneonta, AL
State
Alabama State
County
Blount County, AL
Blount County, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Oneonta PD: Investigation into hot car death of 2-year-old boy underway

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Oneonta are investigating what they say is the death of a child left in a hot car on Tuesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The Oneonta Police Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Blount County DHR, and Blount County District Attorney’s Office...
ONEONTA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wiat Tv#Kid S Campus Inc#Blount Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

17-year-old dies after rollover crash in Jefferson County

BESSEMER, Ala. — A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Bessemer and Oak Grove in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Toadvine Road and Fields Road just before noon. They arrived to find a Chevrolet pickup truck crashed in a ditch after rolling several times and hitting several trees.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Albertville man indicted for murder

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of an Albertville homicide in April 2022 has been indicted for murder. In court documents, Michael Wayne Childress was indicted on Aug. 10, his bond was set on Aug. 25 at $100,000. Childress is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Bennett. A...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
CBS 42

2 adults killed in Warrior crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating the scene of an accident that killed two adults and injured a child Wednesday evening. According to JCSO Public Information Officer Joni Money, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Corner School Road at Bankston Road at around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, it was discovered […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed after hit-and-run in Jefferson Co.; police searching for suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22. This happened on Lock 17 Road near Swindle Lane in unincorporated Jefferson County. Police say the victim is a man. They are actively searching for the driver, believed to be in...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
90K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy