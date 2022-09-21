Read full article on original website
Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff
Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
thedelphianau.com
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
longisland.com
Seven Great Corn Mazes on Long Island for 2022
F&W Schmitt’s Family Farm - The theme of this year’s corn maze is “Alice In Wonderland.” Enjoy hours of family fun in this 8-acre corn maze, open on weekends, Columbus Day and holidays. Try to race your friends and family through the maze, or take your time enjoying the adventure. Opens October 1st. $10pp. Location: 26 Pinelawn Rd, Melville, (631) 271-3276.
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
The Halal Hut celebrates grand opening in Stony Brook with ribbon cutting
The community came out to celebrate the grand opening of The Halal Hut in Stony Brook on Sept. 2 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich. Located at 1075 North Country Road, the business is the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Another royal soon to be gone
Idyllic would be the word to use in describing my neighborhood in Brooklyn. There were, if I remember correctly, five dead-end streets between Foster Avenue and Avenue H. One was the “cut,” Glenwood Road which cut through Rugby Road for a few blocks and cut over the BMT tracks. The other streets were 110 yards long, something a boy needs to know for setting up street games and running races. The houses had front yards and backyards lined with trees, mostly American Sycamores with big leaves and extended branches. This is a recollection of backyards.
Nature Matters: Long Island’s canary
Once in a while I get a phone call, text or email message along the following lines: “John, could I have seen a canary? Moments ago I saw a bright yellow bird at my bird feeder.”. My response? Something along the lines of: “While there’s always the outside possibility of seeing a canary that’s escaped from its cage, it’s much more likely you’ve just seen an American Goldfinch, one of the more colorful native songbirds native to Long Island, brilliantly wrapped in its garb of lemon yellow marked with black wings, tail, and a cap.”
Melville farm welcomes visitors to see first baby giraffe born on Long Island
You can now visit the first baby giraffe ever born on Long Island.
northforker.com
What’s for sale on the North Fork with history and charm
Wondering what your budget can get you on the red-hot North Fork real estate market? We’re here to help, home buyers. In our biweekly column, we spotlight homes for sale in hamlets across the North Fork at various price points. With a rich and fascinating history, the North Fork...
fox5ny.com
Long Island academy training the next generation of teachers
LONG ISLAND - Some high school students on Long Island are starting their college education early thanks to a unique program that's meant to help aspiring teachers. Samantha Cruz and Brendan Kaminski are just two of the young students getting a head-start on the higher education paths to the profession by following in the footsteps of their teachers at Baldwin High School.
Iconic Plainview Diner to close today after 50 years of serving the community
The Plainview Diner is serving its last western omelet, cheddar cheese burger and souvlaki today.
4 new Evolve charging stations open in Riverhead
Evolve now has 100 high-speed charging stations across New York state.
therealdeal.com
Alec Baldwin bailing on Amagansett estate
Alec Baldwin’s time as a New Yorker appears to be coming to a close as he shops his remaining homes in the state. The actor listed his Hamptons home in Amagansett for $29 million, the New York Post reported. Baldwin purchased the home at 335 Town Lane in 1996 for $1.7 million.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh assistant principal earns literacy award
Rachel Quattrocchi, Wantagh Middle School’s new assistant principal, has another feather in her cap. Quattrocchi was named a recipient of the 2022 Collaborators of Excellence Award by the New York State English Council. Quattrocchi, in her first year as assistant principal, received the award for her work in promoting...
Herald Community Newspapers
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues. The ongoing land battle between the Village of Atlantic Beach and the Chabad of the Beaches tilted in favor of the Long Beach congregation on Sept. 6, when U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert issued a preliminary injunction against the village’s claim of eminent domain.
larchmontloop.com
Larchmont’s “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” Home is Sold
An iconic Larchmont home, the Sound Shore’s original “fixer upper” featured in a movie and television series, has changed hands again. The “Please Don’t Eat the Daisies” house has a new family moving in. Previous owner Paul Kaminski completed the massive makeover for the...
The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island
NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
Whale sightings on the rise in Long Island waters
While boating alone just outside of Port Jefferson Harbor over the Labor Day holiday, South Setauket resident Bill Doherty had what he called a once-in-a-lifetime thrill. First, a big splash caught his eye. Then, another. “I kept my eye on the water thinking it could be a boat accident or...
