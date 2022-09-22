Read full article on original website
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Complex
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Team Suspension For Cheating On Nia Long
The coach could potentially be suspended for the 2022-23 season for having an intimate, consensual relationship with a staff member.
Yardbarker
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
TMZ.com
Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer
The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Ime Udoka Faces Year-Long Suspension for Relationship With Celtics Female Staff Member
The ladder within the Boston Celtics organization lost two crucial steps last year. Longtime President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge stepped down, and with an empty desk in the front office, head coach Brad Stevens left the sidelines to fill it. Stevens hired Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Ime Udoka to fill his vacancy.
Aaron Judge Cut-Ins by ESPN Controversial With CFB Crowd
Many college football fans are not happy at all.
Celtics announce major suspension news for Ime Udoka
The Boston Celtics on Thursday night announced the discipline for coach Ime Udoka. Udoka has been suspended for the entire season for “violations of team policies.” The team is making assistant coach Joe Mazzulla their interim head coach. Although brief, the announcement contains a few interesting details. One,...
Boston Celtics coach suspended for entire NBA season
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire NBA season after an investigation into his conduct.
