ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
Complex

Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)

UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Yardbarker

Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July

The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer

The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Danny Ainge
Yardbarker

NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’

”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Espn#Nba Finals
Larry Brown Sports

Celtics announce major suspension news for Ime Udoka

The Boston Celtics on Thursday night announced the discipline for coach Ime Udoka. Udoka has been suspended for the entire season for “violations of team policies.” The team is making assistant coach Joe Mazzulla their interim head coach. Although brief, the announcement contains a few interesting details. One,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy