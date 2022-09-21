Read full article on original website
Italy’s fab five: The string of colourful clifftop villages that make up Cinque Terre remains one of the world’s most spectacular coastal landscapes - here’s how to enjoy its highlights
Many of us are not even sure how to pronounce it — and yet this is one of the most spectacular coastal landscapes in the world. ‘Chink-way-tear-eh’ is how the Italians do it and I had to repeat it several times before getting it right. Maybe we’ve...
Time Out Global
It's confirmed – Japan to allow visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11
Fantastic news to end the week – Japan has announced that it will resume visa-free entry for individual travellers from October 11. It will also be lifting its cap on travellers allowed to enter the country. With today's announcement, travellers will no longer need to book flights and accommodation...
cntraveler.com
The World's Most Exhilarating Hotel Arrivals, From White Water Rafting to Skydiving into Your Lodging
The luster could be removed from even the most luxurious resort in the world if it made guests walk down a back alley and through an unmarked entrance in order to check-in. There's no fun in that, is there? And hotels are getting bolder and more creative than ever with their arrival experiences, offering guests the ability to make a grand entrance with unique entrances such as helicopter rides, river rafts, and even skydiving. With a dash of adventure, a jolt of adrenaline, and often an unbeatably scenic view, the world's wildest hotel arrivals ensure that the first impression their properties make may be the grandest of them all.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best honeymoon islands 2022
Santorini's blue dome churches and turquoise sea views make it a romantic honeymoon destination © Matteo Colombo / Getty Images. Tropical islands, sandy beaches and swaying palms have become the perennial motifs for the ultimate romantic honeymoon getaway. But not every couple wants to simply kick back with a cocktail on the beach (at least not every day).
Benzinga
La Zambra Officially Opens on Spain's South Coast
The luxury hideaway in Costa del Sol has transformed from a historic hotel of the 80s and 90s into a relaxed, bohemian retreat. Hyatt Hotels Corporation H announces today the opening of La Zambra, a reborn hotel destination in Málaga, Andalusia. The opening marks the completed transformation of the infamous Byblos hotel, an icon of late 20th century celebrity and indulgence. Inspired by the celebrity and luxury of its past, La Zambra joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt and signals Hyatt's continued focus on creating elevated experiences for guests, World of Hyatt members and customers in the world's most desirable locations.
travelnoire.com
Mexico Has Already Welcomed Over 36 Million International Tourists in 2022 So Far
Mexico has already welcomed 36 million international tourists so far this year. Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, recently announced that country welcomed over 36 million international visitors between January and July of this year. The North American country has a vast range of tourist hotspots which have helped bolster tourism.
Hotel RIU Palace Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Note: We were given complimentary stay at this resort. Riu Palace Punta Cana was an amazing choice for our family’s Caribbean getaway. Located on the Dominican Republic’s enviable white sand beaches we fount idyllic surroundings to enjoy our sunny stay. The sprawling resort boast a variety of guestrooms perfect for groups of all sizes and a plethora of activities to keep you busy.
