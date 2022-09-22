ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

By Gayle Ong
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport.

It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to Columbus Park.

Williams and her dog, Baby, have been living in an RV for almost a year. “It’s been pretty bad. A lot of us don’t have resources to move,” said Williams.

She said she is concerned about her safety at Columbus Park. “A lot of people are scary,” added Williams.

The City of San Jose is focusing on clearing out the encampment on the FAA land area near the airport. Earlier this month, a spokesperson with the City of San Jose told KRON4 that the city provided 143 people with temporary or permanent housing.

In a statement Wednesday, the city said it is still accessing and monitoring the situation, but the current priorities are clearing the open space near the airport as required by the FAA. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Comments / 8

Margie Chiechi
1d ago

There wouldn’t be this problem if they would only open the back half of the county fairgrounds for them.. Honestly it’s a no-brained..

Reply(1)
2
 

