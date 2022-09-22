ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Lucky AT&T customer receives his Apple Watch Ultra early

Earlier this month Apple introduced the Apple Watch Ultra, its premium "rugged" timepiece with a battery life of up to 36 hours, and a price tag of $799. Considering that rumors this summer called for the watch to be priced at $999, at $200 less the Apple Watch Ultra almost feels like a bargain. Almost.
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Phone Arena

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?

Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
Phone Arena

Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US

Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life

Some things never change. The just released Apple Watch Series 8 has just saved its first life continuing the product's reputation as a device that not only is equipped with many features but is one that also can alert users when they have a serious underlying condition. In fact, during the now epic "Far out" event earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a video of Apple Watch wearers narrating letters they wrote to the executive about how the timepiece saved their lives.
Phone Arena

Snag the performance-focused OnePlus 10T for an unbelievably low price

OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, is a power-packed device with a very compelling price tag, and currently, it is available at a pre-order discount of 16 percent. The OnePlus 10T one-ups the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro with the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen...
Phone Arena

Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?

It is official - all Apple Watch models for 2022 are now available. The Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE made their debut last week, while the wildly-expensive Apple Watch Ultra hits shelves today - September 23rd. Make no mistake, however - the three new Apple Watch models...
Phone Arena

Amazon's 'latest devices, features, and services' will be announced next week

Nowhere near as splashy as Apple's annual iPhone launch events or Samsung's slightly more frequent Unpacked shindigs, Amazon's jam-packed fall hardware announcement parties have become a tradition as reliable as online holiday shopping frenzies over the last few years. Even though the e-commerce giant already unveiled a new Kindle e-reader...
Phone Arena

Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet

The Microsoft Surface Duo lineup plays in a league of its own. The unique form factor of the dual-screen device separates it from both conventional smartphones and the ever-more prevalent foldable ones from companies like Samsung. However, being different does not necessarily translate to being better. Over the course of...
Phone Arena

US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

While Google hasn't exactly played coy with stock Android lovers in the last few months, confirming a wealth of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro information well in advance of the two's detailed October 6 announcement, there are still plenty of important questions unanswered. Officially, that is, because the crucial matter...
Phone Arena

Google's privacy-focused "Results about you" tool is rolling out on Android

How would you like to remove some of your personal identifiable information (PII) and contact data from Google Search results? Back in May, during Google I/O, the company announced its new "Results about you" tool that could be used to request that personal information such as your address, phone number, and email, be removed from search results. And this tool is now rolling out to some Android users.
Phone Arena

Apple resolves the iPhone 14 Pro Max dual-frequency GPS issues with a new iOS 16.1 beta update

Just like most Android phones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro finally got dual-frequency GPS support that offers faster lock-ins and better accuracy. A "precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou)" reads the specs list of the Pro models, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus simply gets the "GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou" support on a single band.
Phone Arena

Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included

Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.
Phone Arena

AirPods Pro 2 preview

Apple recently announced a whole bunch of new devices, but if some were the usual annual upgrades, its "Pro" true wireless earbuds were due for a refresh for a while now. The AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are Apple's brand new true wireless earbuds, here to replace the original 2019 AirPods Pro.
Phone Arena

Android users envious of the Dynamic Island can try this app from the Play Store

The most exciting new feature introduced by Apple earlier this month for the iPhone 14 Pro series was the Dynamic Island. Apple took something that had been considered an eyesore, like the notch, and turned it into a shape-shifting notification center that was the center of attention during the "Far out" event. And note how quickly a rumor came out saying that the Dynamic Island would be found on all four iPhone 15 models next year. This year the feature is available only on the two Pro models.
