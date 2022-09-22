Read full article on original website
COVID researchers discover why some people are asymptomatic
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Once a COVID-19 infection sets in, the virus has extreme differences in how it impacts an unvaccinated person’s body. Throughout the pandemic, novel coronavirus proved to be lethal in some patients. “(COVID) can attack almost anything in the body with devastating consequences,” cardiologist Harlan Krumholz of Yale University told Science […]
Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes
The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
As a teen, he was kicked out of Hanna school. Now he teaches there.
Tobhiyah Holmes spent a short time at Hanna Boys Center as a student in the mid-90s. Within the span of 18 months, he was asked to leave, twice. And yet, his brief tenure here was powerful enough to impact the course of the rest of his life. Growing up in...
Can restaurant owners split tips with their employees?
Can a restaurant owner share tips with us when she works alongside us?. – Server; Santa Rosa, Calif. No. Owners and managers often bemoan that when they jump in to support front-of-house staff, they should be tipped accordingly. After all, goes the rationale, they are doing the same work as the server, bartender, busser or other employee they are assisting.
Climate change impacting California's tomato crop
WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
Is Healdsburg at a tipping point?
Be informed voters. Healdsburg has seven candidates running for three city council seats in November. We will elect two for 4-year seats, and one to fill the 2-year vacancy. The Sept. 14 candidates’ forum was recorded and can be viewed on Facebook’s “Healdsburg 2040” page. The next forum, sponsored by the AAUW, is Oct. 6, 6:30 pm at the Raven Performing Arts Theater. https://www.raventheater.org/index.php?p=48&r=1&e=1119.
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
These Bay Area companies are announcing layoffs, but it's not all bad, researcher says
With the news of many companies cutting back, many are worried about a possible recession. One researcher says that while it is concerning the economy has slowed, California's "labor market as a whole is still really healthy."
Hotel, housing complex near Sonoma closer to reality
A corner of the new development will replace a short segment of Old Maple. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps An affordable housing project and hotel planned for an area near Sonoma cleared a critical hurdle this afternoon. The county board of supervisors approved surrendering part of Old Maple Avenue just north of Sonoma. A portion of the road, which parallels Verano Avenue, will make way for a 120 room hotel and 72 unit affordable housing complex. Officials say the road is a remnant of an earlier vacation resort...in poor repair and unneeded. Supervisor Susan Gorin praised the project and said she's thrilled something is finally moving forward. "We started discussing this, Paul's Resort, with the previous owner of this parcel, burned down, just after it was remodeled. It was so, sad. But then a community swimming pool was proposed and we had this discussion, well, they came and went and they are now at the high school and then a hotel and an affordable housing project." Environmental documents for the Verano Hotel and apartment complex were approved by the board a year ago.
Bay Area kayaker finishes historic, 'transformative' voyage across Pacific
Cyril Derreumaux’s 2,400-mile journey across the Pacific Ocean was entirely human powered, making him the first kayaker ever to travel solo from California to Hawaii under only his own strength.
Copeland creek shooting concerns students
The Rohnert Park Police Department is investigating a shooting which occurred on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 on the Copeland Creek Trail. A public statement from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety explained that at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a call of a possible altercation on the Copeland Creek Trail. The attack occurred in the area of the Santa Ana footbridge, approximately 2 miles from Sonoma State’s Campus.
Exciting changes at Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch on Sonoma Mountain
The stream seems to giggle as it winds its way down. From my Mountaintop Cathedral to my hometown below. ― from Mountaintop Cathedral, a song about Lafferty by Rick Pearse. Petaluma’s Lafferty Ranch has been called an irreplaceable public treasure, the crown jewel of Sonoma Mountain, the city’s best-kept secret, and even Petaluma’s Mt. Tam. Rising to more than 2,000 feet, this 270-acre property on the western face of Sonoma Mountain offers thrilling views of four counties, San Francisco Bay, the Pacific Ocean, timeless Adobe Creek, abundant wildlife, and unmatched natural beauty. The City of Petaluma has recently contracted with the conservation nonprofit LandPaths to provide free, guided hikes on the City’s Lafferty property for members of the public.
Napa, Marin, Sonoma entrepreneurs offer alternative to empty bottles in recycling bin
Feel good about recycling to keep packaging out of landfills or from becoming trash in our oceans?. But according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, less than 10% of single-use packaging is recycled. That’s a business opportunity: The refill store. And it is one several entrepreneurs in the North Bay are pursuing.
California North Coast home prices tick up in August, but interest rate rise is taking a bite
North Bay home prices ticked up last month in Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, but Mendocino, Lake and Marin counties followed the San Francisco Bay Area trend in downward price movement from July, according to the latest data. That’s the anticipated market reaction to rapidly rising mortgage interest rates amid...
Extreme weather conditions should call for an appropriate uniform policy
A heat wave has hit the Bay area with temperatures soaring well over 100 F. While Notre Dame has called for a minimum day the first day back after the Labor Day weekend, should more regulations be put in place to ensure students’ safety and comfort in the classroom?
Marin County veterinary hospital plans big expansion under new owner
Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin has new owners with a bold expansion plan that includes what they say is a lower-cost option for treating after-hours animal ailments that aren’t life-threatening. Founded in 1998, the business, Marin County’s only emergency veterinary care facility, has passed through several owners...
How a stolen secret family recipe put Bay Area's Roli Roti on the map
The Bay Area's Roli Roti launched 20 years ago, but its start couldn't have been more chaotic.
Sonoma County airport looks east for new destinations as passenger numbers continue on record pace
When Reno-based Aha Airlines last month abruptly shut down and filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, it wasn’t the loss of the airline at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport that was most disappointing. The carrier had only been flying out of Santa Rosa for roughly six weeks. “The disappointment was the...
Recent Earthquake Caused Changes in Santa Rosa Creeks
After the earthquake on Sept. 13 felt in the North Bay, some neighbors in Santa Rosa noticed their creek suddenly had a higher flow than usual. Some experts believe the change may be in connection to the temblor. A couple in the are said after the quake they noticed that...
SSU shaken up following earthquake
Sonoma State University students were rattled by a 4.4 earthquake, and subsequent aftershock of 4.3, that happened Tuesday Sept.13 at 6:39p.m. The quake’s epicenter was about two miles north of Santa Rosa. Many students were worried about what could happen next. Some called friends and family to make sure...
