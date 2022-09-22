Read full article on original website
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
The Chiefs have a history against the Colts Defense.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (89-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (104-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 150 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.39 ERA, .93 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -187, Cardinals +159; over/under is...
FOX Sports
Cardinals visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series
St. Louis Cardinals (88-63, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game...
FOX Sports
Donovan's grand slam carries Cardinals over Padres 5-4
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to lead Albert Pujols and the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Pujols remained at 698 career homers, although he...
NBC Sports
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
FOX Sports
Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Kyle Isbel kept out Friday for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Isbel will sit versus the Mariners' southpaw. MJ Melendez will move to left field in place of Isbel while Hunter Dozier fills the void in the lineup to play right field and hit seventh. Edward Olivares will be the Royals' designated hitter and Salvador Perez will catch for Brady Singer.
FOX Sports
Brewers take on the Reds after Wong's 3-home run game
Milwaukee Brewers (80-70, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (59-91, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Reds: Mike Minor (4-12, 6.06 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds after Kolten Wong hit three home runs on...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario is being replaced in left field by Marcell Ozuna versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 239 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .208 batting average with a .590 OPS, 5 home runs,...
MLB・
Cardinals rout Dodgers, 11-0, as Pujols makes MLB history
St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night.Playing the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo's No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 22
The rubber match of the unique five-game series is tonight as the Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final time this season. After taking the first two games of the series, the Dodgers have dropped the last two, leading us to this winner-take-all game five. It’s a battle...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier in Royals' dugout Thursday
Kansas City Royals multi-position player Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Josh Winder and the Minnesota Twins. What It Means:. Dozier will sit after starting at designated hitter and first base in the first two games of the series. Salvador Perez...
