Woman reported missing, last seen in Palmdale

Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale.

Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Esparza is Hispanic, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

Esparza may be driving a gray 2006 Hyundai Sonata, and could have possibly been heading to a hospital for unspecified chest pains, the sheriff’s department reported.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.