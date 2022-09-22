Average gasoline price rises sharply in LA County, OC

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 19th consecutive day Wednesday, increasing 8.5 cents to $5.54.

The average price has increased 29.9 cents over the past 19 days, including 2.6 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 12.7 cents more than one week ago, 20.7 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.14 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 91.7 cents less than the record high of $6.46 set June 14.

The Orange County average price rose 9 cents to $5.52. It is 13.3 cents more than one week ago, 28.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.16 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 89 cents since rising to a record $6.41 on June 12.

The national average gasoline price rose seven-tenths of a cent Wednesday, ending a streak of 98 days of decreases, to $3.68. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $5.01 on June 14.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 22.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.9 cents more than one year ago.