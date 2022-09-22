ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mayoral election: Bass, Caruso debate homelessness, other issues

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XV863_0i5QcFXM00
Rep. Karen Bass, left, and real estate developer Rick Caruso. | Photos courtesy of office of Rep. Karen Bass, Caruso.com

The two candidates for Los Angeles mayor both used “crisis” when asked to describe the state of the city in one word, as Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made their pitch to be the person to fix it during the first televised debate ahead of the November election Wednesday at the Skirball Cultural Center.

Homelessness was the top issue discussed, with both candidates acknowledging the gravity of the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles but differing on how to approach it. The latest point-in-time homeless count released this month showed a 1.7% increase in the number of unhoused people in Los Angeles since 2020, bringing the total to 41,980.

Caruso said the premise of his plan to address homelessness would be to get people into shelters, noting his goal to build 30,000 new shelter beds in his first year in office.

“We’ve got to meet people where they are,” Caruso said.

Bass said while getting people off the streets is important, “shelters are not the answer.”

“What we have done for too long is we have put people in shelters,” Bass said. “Now the shelters have become so dangerous, people don’t even want to be in the shelters and are choosing to be outside on the street.”

Bass called for a more comprehensive approach, prioritizing services, addressing the root cause of homelessness and creating permanent housing.

Caruso said he believed shelters ultimately are a better and more efficient way to provide services to unhoused people. He said he supported clearing encampments “at a certain point and time” because of potential crime and impact to surrounding neighborhoods. He said encampments were “unfair to the community.”

Bass responded that “at the end of the day, you can’t criminalize poverty.”

“If you have them in jail, they’d be there for three days and then right back out on the street,” Bass said.

Both candidates said they would support extending Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction moratorium, though the City Council has signaled potentially adjusting the moratorium after the housing department recommended ending it by Dec. 31.

Bass said she would extend it while offering support to mom-and-pop landlords, while Caruso would make changes to it, implying that some people were using the moratorium to cheat their way out of paying rent.

Bass and Caruso also both were in favor of loosening regulations for more affordable housing to be built.

Caruso, entered Wednesday’s debate trailing Bass by double digits in the most recent poll conducted in August by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, described himself as an outsider and attempted to paint Bass, a House member since 2011 after being an assemblywoman from 2004-2010, as part of the establishment.

Caruso was appointed in 1985 by then-Mayor Tom Bradley to the commission overseeing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. He has also served on the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners and Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission.

Caruso, a billionaire, said he would not take money from special interest groups or Super PACs, to which Bass responded that Caruso was simply spending his wealth on his campaign. Caruso has spent more than $40 million of his own money on his campaign.

“I think that’s a different way of going about democracy and an example of a structural problem within our democracy,” Bass said.

Bass criticized Caruso — who registered as a Democrat in January after previously being a Republican and having “no party preference” — for flipping parties. Caruso said he has always been socially liberal and left the Republican Party in 2019 because it didn’t reflect his values, noting his support for Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Gov. Jerry Brown.

“I liked the Democratic Party of 10 years ago and I like the Democratic Party of today,” Bass said. “Because the Democratic Party of today is more diverse — more diverse politically and diverse in every single way.”

Caruso, in perhaps an acknowledgement of most major Democrats endorsing Bass, responded: “It doesn’t seem to be accepting me.”

The candidates also traded digs at each over controversies involving USC and a recent burglary at Bass’ home in which two of her guns were stolen.

When asked to describe the biggest difference between themselves and their opponents, Bass pointed to her history as a “lifelong, pro-choice Democrat,” a dig at Caruso for his previous donations to anti-abortion politicians.

The mayor of Los Angeles does not have jurisdiction over reproductive rights, though Bass said the issue was important in the mayoral election because it was a “question of values.” Caruso responded by stating he was pro- choice and always has been.

Caruso said that to him, Los Angeles has always been “the place where big dreams come true.” But now, when he walks around the city, he believes crime is dampening dreams, and that people are scared and worried.

“They’re also heartbroken,” Caruso said. “They feel like they haven’t been heard around the community. I want to change that.”

Comments / 1

Related
HeySoCal

Judge urges lawyers to reach agreement on Grove protests

Although a judge indicated in a tentative ruling that she was poised to grant a preliminary injunction sought by free-speech activists who filed a lawsuit against two companies owned by mayoral candidate Rick Caruso — alleging viewpoint discrimination concerning protest restrictions at the Grove — she recommended at the end of a hearing Thursday that the attorneys try and reach their own agreement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
theregistrysocal.com

100-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Downey, Calif. Moves Forward

A new affordable housing project is making its way through the entitlement process, recently receiving approval from Los Angeles County for the development to move forward. In a vote taken late last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a lease agreement with the developers, Abode Communities and PATH Ventures, for the former American Legion Hollydale Post site in Downey, Calif., where the project will take shape.
DOWNEY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council members seek 3rd-party homeless count

Some City Council members are calling for options to have a third party conduct a count of Los Angeles’ unhoused population and a multiyear audit of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s previous counts, according to two motions filed Tuesday. LAHSA has conducted point-in-time homeless counts every year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA City Council unanimously approves Climate Equity Fund

The Los Angeles City Council approved a Climate Equity Fund for the city during its meeting Friday. The council voted 12-0 to adopt an ordinance establishing the special fund within the city treasury that would receive and disburse funds from the Southern California Gas Company. The funds will be used to support low-income neighborhoods or populations that are affected disproportionately by climate change, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Karen Bass
Sacramento Observer

California Cities are Pilot Testing Guaranteed Basic Income Programs

(CBM) – Guaranteed basic income isn’t a new idea. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr talked about the idea of low-income people receiving regular checks from the government in the 1960s. It was brought up again during the 2020 presidential campaign when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a technology entrepreneur, made it a major part of his platform.
CALIFORNIA STATE
claremont-courier.com

City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law

Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Los Angeles Mayor#Election Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

LA County, state ease masking rules as COVID-19 spread slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing Wednesday they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LAUSD to provide all schools with anti-overdose medication

Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Judge: Search warrants for Kuehl, others obtained properly

A Los Angeles judge said Thursday the sheriff’s department properly obtained warrants to search the home of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and other locations targeted in a political corruption probe, but he ordered the agency to turn over any items seized in the searches to the state Attorney General’s Office, which has taken over the investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy