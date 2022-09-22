Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Attempted robbery of Brinks armored truck in Oakland; shooting leaves 1 dead
Oakland police and the FBI are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon during an attempted robbery of a Brinks truck. Two other people were wounded from gunfire, police say.
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
berkeleyside.org
Police investigating 2 attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley
Berkeley police are investigating two attempted kidnappings in Central Berkeley in the last month that they believe are connected. Police described the two separate incidents in a community alert Friday afternoon. They said the first happened on Aug. 29 at about 6 p.m., when a woman driving a white car pulled up next to a 13-year-old girl walking near Allston Way and McKinley Avenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley police warn of woman trying to lure children into vehicle in attempted kidnapping cases
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley Police Department issued a community safety alert after a woman allegedly tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her vehicle on Tuesday. Police issued the alert on Friday. They said the incident took place at around 5:30 p.m. on Sacramento Avenue and Addison Street. The boy was riding a scooter on the sidewalk when a car stopped in front of him. The woman got out of the car and tried to convince him to get inside her car. The boy ran and hid in a nearby driveway when the suspect got closer to him.
Woman tries to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle in Berkeley: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her car earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street. Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of […]
Police: Woman attempted to kidnap child from Fairfield school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl from a school campus Tuesday, the Fairfield Police Department said. Police said the staff at E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning intervened to stop the woman who said she was sent by the girl’s mother to pick her up. Police said the […]
Update: 1 dead, 2 injured during attempted robbery of Brinks truck in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A shooting in East Oakland during an attempted robbery of a Brinks armored truck left one person dead and two others injured Friday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened in the area of 44th Ave. and International Blvd. in the parking lot of a Napa Auto Parts store. Video from Chopper 5 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp next to the Brinks truck.KCBS Radio reporter Alice Wertz tweeted the shooting involved an exchange of gunfire between Brinks employees and assailants.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a briefing Friday that officers were called to the scene shortly...
thesfnews.com
Dominique Robinson Arrested For Shooting In Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO—Dominique Robinson, 28, has been arrested for a shooting that recently transpired in the Bayview district on Wednesday, September 21. She was booked at 7:54 p.m. according to records. Police say that there are other outstanding suspects. The shooting injured two people near the 1600 block of Palou...
crimevoice.com
U.S. Marshals and Oakland Police Arrest a Parolee for Robbery and Attempted Rape
OAKLAND — A man behind bars is ineligible for release on bond, pending a September 26 hearing to revoke his parole status. Mercedes D. Dunlap, 33, of Hayward, was arrested by Oakland police and U.S. Marshals for more crimes. Dunlap, 33, of Hayward, has been staying at Santa Rita...
San Joaquin County sheriff urges people to stay away from 99 Speedway Saturday during Sonny Barger memorial service
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The San Joaquin County Sheriff is warning Stockton residents about possible violence as thousands of Hells Angels members prepare to say goodbye to one of their leaders.A memorial for founding member of the club's Oakland chapter, Sonny Barger, is scheduled to start Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Stockton 99 Speedway. Barger died back in June after a short battle with cancer. He was 83. At a press conference Friday, San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow criticized the plan but said additional resources would be on-hand to protect the public. "I'm bringing in substantial resources to protect the...
Man arrested in connection with attempted murder, rape
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning arrested a man in connection with attempted murder and attempted rape. Catalino Ortiz-Perez, 35, of Redwood City, was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, according to deputies. On Saturday at 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of […]
53-year-old Asian woman attacked in Chinatown, man arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly shoving an Asian woman unprompted in San Francisco’s Chinatown on Tuesday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Alejandro Garcia, who was arrested on Wednesday. Police said the victim, a 53-year-old Asian woman, was standing in […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suit filed against senior home accused in deaths of 2 residents who drunk 'dishwashing liquid'
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A second senior has died from a poisoning incident at a San Mateo senior living facility. While prosecutors are reviewing possible charges the family of one of the victims has now filed a lawsuit. The incident occurred at the Atria Park San Mateo facility near Highway...
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen fast food restaurant worker assaulted by customers irate over hair in food
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A 16-year-old girl is speaking out about being brutally attacked while working at a fast food restaurant in Antioch. She said the customers were irate over finding a hair in their food. Sierra, who gave only her first name, said she's traumatized by what happened and is...
Man found dead inside van likely victim of freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities say
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting in Oakland after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on city streets.
KTVU FOX 2
Friends say Oakland homicide victim was generous, kind, father of four
OAKLAND, Calif. - As people answered the call to evening prayers Wednesday night, hearts were heavy at the Oakland Islamic Center, feeling the pain and loss of Belal Esa, a well-loved member. "Learning that he is no longer here, it's just shocking," said Moussa Comara, Esa's friend. Comara says Esa...
Police arrest suspect after Upper Haight burglary
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect in a series of burglaries at construction sites, along with an accomplice, according to a press release. “Since July 2022 San Francisco Police Department investigators assigned to the Burglary Unit had been investigating a series of residential construction site burglaries that involved a […]
Man with knife sends Richmond school into temporary lockdown
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — A Richmond high school was temporarily sent into lockdown on Thursday after a man with a knife ran toward its campus, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. The man was being pursued by police for an earlier incident. SPPD officers responded to the area of Vale Road near what […]
S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting
A San Francisco woman is in custody and multiple suspects are "outstanding" after a Wednesday afternoon shooting in the Bayview that injured two people, according to police. The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday afternoon that officers arrested Dominique Robinson, 28, on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling or car, carrying a loaded a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle. ...
