Ada, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence

Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Anonymous call causes Pettisville school district to lockdown

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Pettisville schools went on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous call indicating a possible active shooter in the district. The call came in at 12:54 p.m., at which point officers were dispatched to investigate the potential threat. After a brief investigation officers cleared the...
PETTISVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Roundabout Completed in Logan County

The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Warner’s wife seeks judicial release

MARION—Julia Warner, 55, currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women, is seeking an early release after serving a little more than six months of her two-year prison term. The Warner’s were convicted of complicity by leaving the scene of an accident, and each sentenced to two years in...
MARION COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Ottawa woman injured in Williams County crash

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP — An Ottawa woman suffered what has been described as serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Williams County on Wednesday. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Danielle Nieto,28, was driving northbound on Williams County Road 6 when her 2002 Ford Explorer left the roadway and overturned.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Court seeing increase of citizens not appearing for jury duty

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Court of Common Pleas has reported a disturbing trend regarding citizens appearing after receiving a court summons. According to both Allen County Judges Jeffrey Reed and Terri Kohlrieser, a large number of people are not appearing for their summoned jury duty obligations. The past few weeks have seen some cases almost not having the necessary amount of jurors seated for a trial.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

City of Fostoria relaxes marijuana penalties

FOSTORIA, Ohio — People in Fostoria can now possess up to 200 grams of marijuana and not face any fine, jail time or have it put on their criminal record. One Fostoria council member has been working toward this for years. Fostoria council member-at-large Ed Logsdon spent years living...
FOSTORIA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
LIMA, OH
Ada Herald

On the Radar

ADA - “Forced multiplier.”. That’s how Ada Police Chief Michael Harnishfeger frames the effectiveness the two new village speed radar signs are having. The chief not only shared his thoughts about this at a recent council meeting, but he also shared some figures. First, the thoughts…. In an...
ADA, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
OHIO STATE
peakofohio.com

Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court

Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

thevillagereporter.com

Defiance Post Of Highway Patrol Investigating Crash In Florence Township

Florence Township- The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 21, 2022 at approximately 6:25pm, on County Road 6, Florence Township, Williams County, Ohio. Danielle Nieto, age 28, of Ottawa, Ohio, was operating a 2002...
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH

