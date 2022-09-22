Read full article on original website
Ada Herald
Harvest & Herb (& Humor) Festival
ADA - The 36th Annual Ada Harvest & Herb Festival drew booth vendors from all over Ohio, including Ann Boyd from Findlay. Ms. Boyd’s booth was a menagerie of the more traditional herbs like thyme and rosemary, as well as the more exotic herbs like pineapple sage from Guatemala, fish mint from chorea, even the extremely rare papalo herb from South America.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
Motorcycle Club honors president on “Honor Walk”
LIMA — Saturday evening, Jake DeMoss, 48, from the village of Payne, was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on U.S. 224 near Convoy in Van Wert County. According to the Highway Patrol’s Van Wert post, DeMoss was riding a 2001 Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 224 and failed to negotiate a curve.
ocj.com
190 years of family farming in Shelby County
By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff. In 1832 Andrew Jackson was the President of the United States, and a young man named William Taylor moved from Montgomery County, north to a farm located west of Sidney, near the small town of Oran, Ohio. Little did he know that the farm would stay in the family for almost 200 years. Seven generations later, Patrick Knouff and his father Mike, and uncle Steve recall how their family has raised livestock and tilled the fertile soils of Shelby County for 190 years. Growing from 80 acres in 1932 to now farming around 2,000 acres, with the majority owned by family members, the Knouff family takes pride in the stories of their farm over the years.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kelvin J. Bish, 23, Continental, was sentenced to 60 days jail for violating community control standards. The violations included having contact last June with a minor under the age of 18 without permission of his supervising officer. He was given credit for 39 days served and was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of unlawful sexual conducted with a minor.
Schoonover Lake restoration: complete
LIMA — More than 800 fish now have a new home at Schoonover Lake. St. Mary’s Fish Hatchery filled the lake with catfish on Wednesday morning following the Mayor’s conference. After years of restoration, Schoonover Lake is ready for new life. Community members are welcome to walk...
tippnews.com
Unique Antique Shops in Miami County, Ohio
Let’s go antiquing through Miami County! Antiquing is an art form for many people and tells a story of times gone by. Around here, we are all about preserving the past while looking forward to the future. Antiquing is a fun way to find new things, create new projects,...
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS homecoming festivities slated for this week
The Indian Lake High School Homecoming Court will represent their school during the Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Russells Point on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the homecoming football game Friday night, Sept. 23. This is the first time Indian Lake has honored a full court of...
Lima News
Bluffton Fall Festival returns after two-year pause
BLUFFTON — The days are becoming noticeably shorter. The leaves are showing signs of fall colors and football is in full swing. That must mean it’s time for the Bluffton Fall Festival. Returning this year for its 17th edition following a two-year hiatus due to the nationwide coronavirus...
peakofohio.com
Judge Braig graduates another from Adult Recovery Court
Judge Kevin P. Braig and the Logan County Court of Common Pleas Adult Recovery Court (ARC) Team congratulate Crystal Stevens on her graduation from Adult Recovery Court (ARC). “Crystal did a great job in the program,” Judge Braig said. “She did not have a single violation of the program’s rules. She graduated with honors. I could see her growing as a person right before my eyes every week. She was a model participant in the program. I am happy for her and proud of her for effort and accomplishment.”
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Hanz A. Darby, 24, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of criminal mischief*. Sentence: 60 days jail. 48 days suspended. $150 fine. Cortlend T. Banks, 29, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 180 days jail. 177 days suspended. $150 fine.
Lima News
Colon: Suicide rates among our communities
While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
spectrumnews1.com
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
hometownstations.com
Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force raids Findlay residence
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 9/22/2022 at approximately 1100 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded...
wktn.com
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
