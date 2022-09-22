Read full article on original website
Belton Market Days
BELTON – The communities that surround Fort Hood have a lot to offer and the best time to visit Belton is during the Belton Market Days. One Saturday a month, through November, local business and entrepreneurs will gather in downtown Belton, next the courthouse, to showcase their products and services to those who visit.
