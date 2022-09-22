TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.

