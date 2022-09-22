ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

North Carolina vs. Notre Dame: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Current Records: Notre Dame 1-2; North Carolina 3-0 The North Carolina Tar Heels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kenan Memorial Stadium after a week off. UNC is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Elko
247Sports

EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done

TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Clemson#Nc A T#Nc State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Louisiana Tech#Heisman#Texas Tech#Notre Dame#Irish#Florida State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

Georgia Tech vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech vs UCF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24. Record: Georgia Tech (1-2), UCF (2-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 4 Expert Picks | Week 4 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy