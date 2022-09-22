Read full article on original website
Kannapolis Christmas Parade details announced
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, December 10 in downtown Kannapolis. Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in the state. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
Catawba County Parks To Host Events For Take A Child Outside Week, September 23-30
Newton, NC – Catawba County Parks will celebrate Take a Child Outside (TACO) week, which takes place September 23-30, with a series of events for families and kids. Take a Child Outside Week, a national initiative spearheaded by the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences, was designed to help break down obstacles that keep children from exploring the natural world and encourages children and adults to spend time together outdoors.
LRU’s Visiting Writers Series Hosts Kari Gunter-Seymour, 9/29
Hickory – The Visiting Writers Series, established in 1988, features readings and presentations by authors who have distinguished themselves in literature and often meet with students to discuss the stories behind their works. The series’ mission remains the promotion of literary experiences with contemporary writers meant to engage and educate young people at LR. All events, which take place on the LR campus in Hickory unless otherwise noted, are free, and the public is welcome to attend.
‘Life changing’: Catawba Co. provides families with homes through affordable housing initiative
HICKORY, N.C. — Six families in Hickory will soon be moving into new homes as part of an affordable housing initiative in Catawba County. The city of Hickory partnered with a Charlotte company to help families find a way to own their first homes. “Rent was going up so...
Register For The Victory Classic Golf Tournament Benefiting Robin’s Nest, October 7
Lenoir, NC – Robin’s Nest Children’s Advocacy Center invites you to participate in the annual Victory Classic Golf Tournament. Lenoir Golf Club will be hosting the event on Friday, October 7th. The. cost is $220 for a 4 person team and includes lunch served at noon. Tee...
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
A collector of all things is preserving history in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “History is so broad, You can focus on anything you’re interested in,” said Steve Hill. History is something that happened in the past. ‘Past’ is the key word, time moves on but history stays put. But for those like Steve Hill, history is here, right now. History is alive. […]
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
'It’s surreal' | Residents move into new Hickory affordable housing
HICKORY, N.C. — The City of Hickory is seeking solutions to affordable housing by helping families realize the dream of homeownership. The city just finished building six new homes in the Ridgeview community in partnership with a Charlotte-based developer. "It’s surreal we’re feeling fantastic about it," Carmello Priolo, a...
Charlotte man shatters vertebrae while working on home project
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doing home improvement yourself can save money, but it also comes with risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there were more than 24,000 home improvement injuries that sent patients to the hospital in 2020. A Charlotte contractor says he severely injured his back when...
National Night Out is next month in Downtown Lenoir
The City of Lenoir Police Department will host National Night Out in Downtown Lenoir Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year's event will include live music by Darren...
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Local News Roundup: Bomb threats and lockdowns at schools throughout the region; Actors Theatre to close; Gaston County Schools payroll problem continues; CATS drivers vote on agreement
CATS drivers vote on a new contract this week that would get them “significant pay raises”. The tentative agreement could make a positive change for the drivers and the problems CATS has been experiencing with a bus driver shortage for the last several months. We’ll dig into the details of the first vote.
Golf carts becoming common around Charlotte neighborhoods
"If you got a good cart that you just bought, this neighbor wants a better cart," said David Thrasher, General Manager at Paradise Golf Carts. "Nine out of 10 times, you're trying to keep up with the Jones."
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Cox Mill High School Evacuating Again
CONCORD, N.C. – Cox Mill High School is being evacuated again today. This comes after evacuating twice on Tuesday due to reports of a bomb threat. A message to parents says in part, “We are again evacuating our building out of an abundance of caution due to a bomb threat.”
Mooresville development rejected despite offering $12,000 for evicted residents
MOORESVILLE – “I’m sorry,” said Mooresville Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Qualls. “It’s terrible, it’s almost toxic,” said Commissioner Eddie Dingler. “Sounds like it’s a carrot waved in front of a person’s face,” Commissioner Thurman Houston said. Without knowing the topic,...
Pink Energy reportedly lays off employees, set to ‘close doors completely and immediately’
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Pink Energy, a solar energy company based out of Mooresville N.C. is laying off all of its employees according to an emailed letter sent to employees on Wednesday. Pink Energy has faced thousands of complaints ranging from faulty equipment to allegations of deceptive sales tactics over the past year.
