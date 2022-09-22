Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Walmart Great Value Product Recall Due to Potential Deadly Mixup
Walmart shoppers are urged not to consume a popular Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to confusion over what goes in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
Popculture
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Cookie recall: Check your pantry for these cookies because they might be contaminated
If you purchased Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies from Target, you should know there’s a recall for certain lots. That’s because the cookies might be contaminated with pieces of metal, which can lead to injuries if you eat any. Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies recall. D....
Narcity
Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant
York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant. However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Salad Kits Hit With Recall in Multiple States
Fifth Season has issued a voluntary recall related to its branded Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits. The recall was sparked by the possible inclusion of an ingredient not listed on the product label. The Salad kit's dressing packet may contain contains milk and egg, which is not declared on the label, and can cause issues for consumers with allergies or sensitivities to milk or eggs. Consumers who have already purchased the product and have such sensitivity should immediately discard of it. Those who consume it who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs run can incur a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
International Business Times
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Turkey Recall 2022: Meats Recalled Over Listeria Contamination
Turkey breast and pastrami packages sold in Canadian supermarkets were recalled on Aug. 11 due to possible listeria contamination. The products, produced under the Crescent brand name, were sold in Ontario. Crescent worked with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to remove the recalled product from store shelves. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Popculture
Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled
An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products
Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements. The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests,...
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
Urgent recall of popular Starbucks drink amid fears it could contain shards of metal
A POPULAR Starbucks drink is being recalled due to fears it may contain pieces of metal. Pepsico Inc is recalling specific Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot beverages due to possible contamination, according to FoodSafetyNews. An FDA enforcement report, which was issued on August 15 and remains ongoing, revealed the reason...
Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM)
Food recall news: Muktanand Foods Inc. Issues an Allergy Alert on Ankur Brand Golden Raisin 14 Oz (400 GM) “ANKUR” Muktanand Foods Inc. 483 Thomas Dr. Bensenville, IL 60106 is recalling its 14 Oz (400 gm) packages of “Golden Raisin” because they may contain undeclared sulfites. People who have severe sensitivity to Sulfites may run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions, if they consume this product.
msn.com
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letter over import violations and to ice cream company after Listeria found in facility
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
CNET
Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend
It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.
foodsafetynews.com
Scientists find large gap in anisakis estimates and official statistics
Researchers have estimated that Japan had around 20,000 anisakiasis cases each year in 2018 and 2019. These figures are much higher than official data. Anisakiasis is a parasitic disease caused by anisakid worms. Transmission occurs when infective larvae are ingested from fish or squid that are eaten raw or undercooked. The Japanese consume large quantities of seafood, and having raw seafood, such as sushi and sashimi, is common.
foodsafetynews.com
Universities offer resources to help with safe at-home food preservation
With the beginning of fall yesterday, people will be collecting the rest of their gardens’ fruits and vegetables for canning. The benefits of home food preservation include building a reserve of dehydrated and canned food to eat during the winter and that will stay safe during a power outage.
foodsafetynews.com
Swedish agency defends raw milk stance
The Swedish Food Agency (Livsmedelsverket) has hit back at claims that raw milk rules in the country are too strict. An opinion article in Svenska Dagbladet said unpasteurized, raw milk is almost impossible to buy in Sweden and the regulations are an example of when state control has good intentions but negative consequences.
Comments / 0