Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

CBS Denver

RTD running shuttle buses as derailed light rail still sits

RTD is now running shuttle buses for the R line after one of the light rail trains derailed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.The intersection at South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue is still closed.Of the 24 people that were on board. three people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Crews are still working to remove that light rail car.As of Thursday morning, shuttle buses have been working to replace the R line.   Anyone who usually takes that line to commute can expect a shuttle this morning at the Sable and Exposition station.Trains will run between Lincoln station and Florida station and between the Peoria station and 13th Avenue station.A bus bridge is currently being put in place.It wasn't immediately clear how long the shuttles will be used in place of that car, but updates will be provided on air and online at CBSColorado.com. 
K99

Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign

Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
LOVELAND, CO
#Light Rail#Accident
Westword

Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City

The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver

Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer

A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver

THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
THORNTON, CO
Natasha Lovato

Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock

The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
CASTLE ROCK, CO

