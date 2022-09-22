Read full article on original website
Video shows RTD train split in 2 during derailment
New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.
denverite.com
These Green Valley Ranch houses were made in a factory! They’re way better (and cheaper) than they sound
Over the next decades, downtown Denver’s population will likely double. But that’s not the only place growth is happening. The city’s also sprawling into the sunflower fields of the Eastern Plains, past Peña Boulevard, near Tower Road. There, new homes are filling the yawning gap between...
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
Westbound & Down pops up in Denver’s Dairy Block
(Courtesy of Westbound & Down) (Denver, Colo.) Westbound & Down will hold a grand opening celebration for its popup location in Free Market at Dairy Block from 4 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 5.
RTD running shuttle buses as derailed light rail still sits
RTD is now running shuttle buses for the R line after one of the light rail trains derailed Wednesday afternoon in Aurora.The intersection at South Sable Boulevard and East Exposition Avenue is still closed.Of the 24 people that were on board. three people were hurt. They were taken to local hospitals and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.Crews are still working to remove that light rail car.As of Thursday morning, shuttle buses have been working to replace the R line. Anyone who usually takes that line to commute can expect a shuttle this morning at the Sable and Exposition station.Trains will run between Lincoln station and Florida station and between the Peoria station and 13th Avenue station.A bus bridge is currently being put in place.It wasn't immediately clear how long the shuttles will be used in place of that car, but updates will be provided on air and online at CBSColorado.com.
denverite.com
Mutiny Information Cafe, a South Broadway staple, forced to shut down over back taxes
Mutiny Information Cafe, a counter-cultural gathering spot at 2 South Broadway, has had a rough couple of years. There was the pandemic. Co-owner Matt Megyesi’s heart stopped working, and he was hospitalized for months and nearly died. The front door and windows have been smashed. Now, the business, which...
Loveland Resident Shares Scary Video of Cars Running Stop Sign
Colorado doesn't have the best reputation when it comes to driving. Earlier this year, a WalletHub study ranked our state as the seventh-worst place for road travel; and recently, Forbes Advisor noted that Centennial State residents have a road rage problem. An example of these bad habits came to light...
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dog
(Denver, CO) In June of 2020, Michael Close opened fire on a couple walking their dog near the Ballpark neighborhood in Denver, killing Isabella Thallas and seriously injuring her boyfriend, Darian Simon, cofounder of Denver fashion brand Be A Good Person.
Denver’s less than friendly neighborhood spider man
For Denver residents who've constantly felt the need to assure themselves that the disembodied creaking heard while at home is nothing to be concerned about, and instead is simply the product of one's imagination, read no further.
Westword
Mutiny Information Cafe Seized by City
The building that houses Mutiny Information Cafe has been seized by the City of Denver for unpaid taxes. It happened, as these things tend to, both after a long slog and all of a sudden. But for now the doors are closed, and they will remain so until Mutiny comes to terms with the city...or the default becomes permanent and Mutiny is no more.
Westword
The Five Best and Five Worst Places to Walk in Denver
Jonathon Stalls, the man behind the popular Pedestrian Dignity TikTok account, self-identifies as a "walking artist." He walks...a lot...and can create quite a picture of what it's like to live in this city without a car, as a true pedestrian. So we asked him to share five of his favorite spots, as well as some that need improvement.
'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more
The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
How much rain did Colorado see Wednesday, Thursday?
Colorado picked up a decent amount of moisture thanks to a late summer, early fall storm system on Wednesday and Thursday.
Westword
Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer
A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It's all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.
denverite.com
KUVO and fans debate the Denver jazz station’s vision after hosts were fired or pushed out
When Musa Bailey cooks dinner for his son Glenn, he turns on the jazz station KUVO. But the public radio station founded in 1985 just doesn’t sound the same anymore, Bailey and other longtime listeners lament. For some, that’s because the music has veered toward what they call “smooth...
Driver killed in crash on I-25 north of Denver
THORNTON, Colo. — One person was killed in a crash at Interstate 25 and 84th Avenue Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said. The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. Troopers said it involved a Honda Accord and a tanker that was hauling liquid nitrogen. Firefighters said the driver...
Video shows train hit officer’s car with suspect inside
FOX31 obtained body camera video Friday morning showing a Platteville Police Department vehicle parked on railroad tracks before a train crashed into it while a woman was detained in the backseat.
NBC News
'Sense of relief': Denver man guilty of first-degree murder in killing woman with AK-47
A Denver man was found guilty of killing 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and seriously injuring her boyfriend in 2020 after a verbal exchange. Thallas's mother reacted to the guilty verdict, saying, "nothing in this world can cure the unquenchable pain of losing a child." KUSA's Luis de Leon reports.Sept. 23, 2022.
Plan for year-round skiing at standstill in Castle Rock
The proposed rendering of Snowsports 365.P3 Advisors. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Plans to open a year-round snowsports center three years ago show no signs of progress. In 2019, developers announced plans to open Snowsports 365 just off the I-25 corridor near downtown Castle Rock. The proposal would let guests practice skiing or snowboarding year-round and without the typical high-priced cost of a lift ticket.
