Revance Announces FDA Approval of DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for Injection, the First and Only Peptide-Formulated Neuromodulator With Long-Lasting Results
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. 1 DAXXIFY™ is the first and only neuromodulator stabilized with Peptide Exchange Technology™ (PXT) and is free of both human serum albumin and animal-based components. 1-2,7-11 Most importantly, DAXXIFY™ has the ability to address duration of treatment effect, which we believe is the greatest unmet need with existing neuromodulators for both consumers and injectors. 12 The FDA approval, Revance’s first, augments the company’s innovative aesthetics portfolio and expands the company’s access to the growing $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market, further establishing Revance as an innovation leader in the industry and laying the groundwork for potential future therapeutic indications. 13 This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005320/en/ Vials of DAXXIFY (Photo: Business Wire)
Nature.com
Safety and immune response kinetics of GRAd-COV2 vaccine: phase 1 clinical trial results
Despite the successful deployment of efficacious vaccines and therapeutics, the development of novel vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 remains a major goal to increase vaccine doses availability and accessibility for lower income setting. We report here on the kinetics of Spike-specific humoral and T-cell response in young and old volunteers over 6 months follow-up after a single intramuscular administration of GRAd-COV2, a gorilla adenoviral vector-based vaccine candidate currently in phase-2 of clinical development. At all three tested vaccine dosages, Spike binding and neutralizing antibodies were induced and substantially maintained up to 3 months, to then contract at 6 months. Potent T-cell responses were readily induced and sustained throughout the study period, with only minor decline. No major differences in immune response to GRAd-COV2 vaccination were observed in the two age cohorts. In light of its favorable safety and immunogenicity, GRAd-COV2 is a valuable candidate for further clinical development and potential addition to the COVID-19 vaccine toolbox to help fighting SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
Nature.com
Extracorporeal photopheresis in acute and chronic steroid"‘refractory graft-versus-host disease: an evolving treatment landscape
Patients with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) are known to have a poor prognosis and for decades no approved drug has been available to treat this serious condition. Although ruxolitinib, a selective Janus kinase (JAK)1/2 inhibitor demonstrated significantly higher response rates in randomized trials compared to the best available therapy, and thus, is of benefit in both acute as well as chronic GvHD, there is an urgent medical need to improve results, such as durability of responses, response in eye, liver and lung manifestations and reduction of infectious complications. In this "Review" article we would like to offer strategies for improving treatment results in patients with steroid-refractory GvHD by combining ruxolitinib with extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP), a leukapheresis-based immunomodulatory treatment frequently applied in T-cell mediated immune disease including GvHD. Our article explores key published evidence supporting the clinical efficacy of both ruxolitinib and ECP in the treatment of GvHD and highlights their potentially complementary mechanisms of action.
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Sept. 19, 2022
The FDA approved a tumor agnostic treatment for cancer, a lower dose MRI contrast agent, the first generic of Tazorac gel, and a gene therapy for a rare disease. Advisory committees vote down poziotinib for NSCLC and Pepaxto for multiple myeloma and give positive vote for microbiotic-based C. diff therapy. The agency has accepted sNDA for Tukysa for HER2 positive colorectal cancer.
Nature.com
Targeting pancreatic Î² cells for diabetes treatment
Insulin is a life-saving drug for patients with type 1 diabetes; however, even today, no pharmacotherapy can prevent the loss or dysfunction of pancreatic insulin-producing Î² cells to stop or reverse disease progression. Thus, pancreatic Î² cells have been a main focus for cell-replacement and regenerative therapies as a curative treatment for diabetes. In this Review, we highlight recent advances toward the development of diabetes therapies that target Î² cells to enhance proliferation, redifferentiation and protection from cell death and/or enable selective killing of senescent Î² cells. We describe currently available therapies and their mode of action, as well as insufficiencies of glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and insulin therapies. We discuss and summarize data collected over the last decades that support the notion that pharmacological targeting of Î² cell insulin signalling might protect and/or regenerate Î² cells as an improved treatment of patients with diabetes.
Nature.com
Recurrent febrile seizures and serum cytokines: a controlled follow-up study
The role of cytokines in the pathogenesis of febrile seizures (FSs) is unclear, and information regarding cytokine production outside of FS episodes is scarce. In our controlled follow-up study of patients with FSs, we compared the levels of 12 serum cytokines after the patients' first FSs, during febrile episodes without FSs, after recurrent FSs, during healthy periods after FSs, and between patients and controls.
tctmd.com
Pre-AVR Cardiac Damage in PARTNER Patients Linked to Poorer QoL at 1 Year
BOSTON, MA—Patients who undergo surgical or transcatheter aortic valve replacement (AVR) with evidence of cardiac damage at baseline have worse self-reported quality of life (QoL) a year later than those with no or lesser signs of damage, according to pooled data from the PARTNER 2 and 3 trials. Additionally, patients whose cardiac damage improved after AVR had greater improvement in QoL.
Nature.com
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy in children with post-concussion syndrome improves cognitive and behavioral function: a randomized controlled trial
Persistent post-concussion syndrome (PPCS) is a common and significant morbidity among children following traumatic brain injury (TBI) and the evidence for effective PPCS treatments remains limited. Recent studies have shown the beneficial effects of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in PPCS adult patients. This randomized, sham-control, double blind trial evaluated the effect of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on children (age 8"“15) suffering from PPCS from mild-moderate TBI events six months to 10Â years prior. Twenty-five children were randomized to receive 60 daily sessions of HBOT (n"‰="‰15) or sham (n"‰="‰10) treatments. Following HBOT, there was a significant increase in cognitive function including the general cognitive score (d"‰="‰0.598, p"‰="‰0.01), memory (d"‰="‰0.480, p"‰="‰0.02), executive function (d"‰="‰0.739, p"‰="‰0.003), PPCS symptoms including emotional score (p"‰="‰0.04, d"‰="‰"“ 0.676), behavioral symptoms including hyperactivity (d"‰="‰0.244, p"‰="‰0.03), global executive composite score (d"‰="‰0.528, p"‰="‰0.001), planning/organizing score (d"‰="‰1.09, p"‰="‰0.007). Clinical outcomes correlated with significant improvements in brain MRI microstructural changes in the insula, supramarginal, lingual, inferior frontal and fusiform gyri. The study suggests that HBOT improvesÂ both cognitive and behavioral function, PPCSÂ symptoms, and quality of life in pediatric PPCS patients at the chronic stage, even years after injury. Additional data is needed to optimize the protocol and to characterize the children who can benefit the most.
Nature.com
I-OPen: inferior outcomes of penta-refractory compared to penta-exposed multiple myeloma patients
Multiple myeloma (MM) is a clinically and biologically heterogeneous malignancy characterized by structural and numerical chromosomal abnormalities, mutational and copy number abnormalities that have impact on prognosis and responsiveness to various therapies [1, 2]. The treatment paradigms and outcomes for patients with MM have improved significantly over the past 15 years with increased understanding of the disease biology and expansion of therapeutic options [3, 4]. The five most active anti MM drugs that define the term "penta-refractory" are proteasome inhibitors (PIs) bortezomib and carfilzomib, immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs) lenalidomide and pomalidomide and the anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (CD38 MoABs) [4, 5]. Triplet and quadruplet therapies for induction and/or relapse have led to improved survival [6, 7]. Despite these advances in treatments, relapse of MM is inevitable. With each relapse, there may be acquisition of new mutations, epigenetic changes, and changes in the bone marrow microenvironment but there is also shift in the distribution of preexisting clones as selective pressures are applied rendering the disease more resistant and leading to ultimate development of relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM), extramedullary disease, and plasma cell leukemia, where further options are unlikely to result in deep or durable remissions [8, 9].
