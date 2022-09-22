ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Limestone prepares for first on campus football game

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Limestone would suit up for games. They’d travel from campus. All the way down to the Reservation. But, starting this Saturday. The Saints play on campus for the first time in program history. In order to bring the game back to Limestone, a...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Southside Christian wins first game, beats St. Joseph’s 31-14

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southside Christian beats rival St. Joseph’s 31-14, winning their first game of the season. JaCorey Martin ran for three touchdowns in the victory. Southside Christian (1-3) hosts Dixie (2-4) next. St. Joseph’s Catholic (5-1) hits the road to play Calhoun Falls Charter (0-4).
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Reigning champs ready to rally

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been a different start to the season than usual for the Sabres. “We’re hungry man,” Mykel Woodfield, Southside Christian linebacker, said. “These first few weeks were the biggest weeks of our lives. Probably the hardest teams we’ve played in school history.”
GREENVILLE, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Dula's all in for discipline

Shell Dula is a self-effacing man whose speaking voice comes alive when he speaks to football players. Dula, the Executive Director of the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association, is a native of Laurens and a graduate of Presbyterian College who has never actually coached here. He has won a total of six state championships at Ninety Six, Union and Greenwood.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

No. 5 Clemson visits No. 21 Wake Forest in key ACC clash

(AP) - No. 5 Clemson visits No. 21 Wake Forest on Saturday in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. The Tigers have a chance to take complete control of the league’s Atlantic Division race by facing the Demon Deacons and then No. 12 North Carolina State next weekend. Clemson won six straight league titles before Wake Forest won the division last year and reached the ACC championship game.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson community honoring life of 9th grade student

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District One is remembering the life of a beloved, freshman basketball and volleyball player at Palmetto High School who recently passed away. The Palmetto community wore purple in memory of Kierra Johnson at the football game Friday night. Pendleton High hosted Palmetto, and...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Swinney says ‘we can all learn from Ella’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The life and fight of 15-year-old Ella Bresee has been a great source of inspiration for the Clemson football team this season. Ella is the little sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her fight with brain cancer last week and her funeral service...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD 'Fill the Cruiser' for local students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is partnering with the Bon Secours Wellness Arena to collect items that will benefit local students. School Resource Officers and the Neighborhood Engagement Team will be collecting donations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena until 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The requested...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens School District 55 Threat

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
LAURENS, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg’s Highland neighborhood gets leadership training program

Spartanburg community leaders have created a training initiative focused on transforming the Highland neighborhood. During a Highland Neighborhood Assassination Meeting on Sept. 22, Spartanburg County Foundation and the City of Spartanburg introduced a nine-month training program called the Highland Neighborhood Leadership Institute. The program is set to officially launch in early February and is modeled after Spartanburg County Foundation’s Grassroots Leadership Development Institute.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
GAFFNEY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Power restored after a pole is knocked down in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A power outage in downtown Greenville Thursday night left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark, according to the Duke Energy website. A pole was knocked down at Anderson Street and Vardry Street after a report of a fire, according to Jonathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man wins lottery on snack run, lottery says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who went on a snack run left a convenience store in Greenville with a winning lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The Lottery said the man stopped at the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road for a bag of chips...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville lottery winner waited until after church to check his ticket

COLUMBIA, S.C. — What an Upstate who waited until after church to check his lottery ticket had his prayers answered to the tune of $200,000. The man stopped in the TD Mart on Easley Bridge Road, in Greenville, for a bag of chips and a drink, when a $5 lottery ticket caught his eye, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
ANDERSON, SC

