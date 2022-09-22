Relief Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval and Initiation of an Investigator Initiated Trial of Nexodyn for Epidermolysis Bullosa at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Read full article on original website
U.S. FDA approves Fennec's hearing loss therapy
Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc's (FENC.O) intravenous therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced hearing loss in children, according to the health regulator's website.
MedCity News
Bluebird Bio gene therapy becomes first FDA-approved med for ultra-rare neuro disorder
A Bluebird Bio gene therapy is now the first FDA-approved treatment for a neurodegenerative disorder that causes a progressive and irreversible functional decline that usually leads to death within five years. The late Friday approval of the therapy, elivaldogene autotemcel (typically shortened to eli-cel), covers boys ages 4 to 17...
healio.com
FDA grants orphan drug designation to novel bispecific antibody for pancreatic cancer
The FDA granted orphan drug designation to ATG-101 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from the agent’s manufacturer. ATG-101 (Antengene), a novel PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, has been designed to block the binding of immunosuppressive PD-1/PD-L1 and conditionally induce 4-1BB stimulation, causing activation of antitumor immune effectors and conferring enhanced antitumor activity, according to an Antengene press release. The agent has shown significant antitumor activity in animal models of resistant tumors and those that progressed on anti-PD-1/PD-L1 therapy, and it exhibited an excellent safety profile in toxicology studies, the press release stated.
Nature.com
The effectiveness of dry needling in patients with chronic low back pain: a prospective, randomized, single-blinded study
Dry needling (DN) is a standard procedure for treating musculoskeletal disorders. However, there are no clear recommendations for using DN in low back pain (LBP). Therefore, this study aimed to assess the effectiveness of the novel DN program for reducing pain intensity and improving functional efficiency in patients with chronic LBP. A group of 40 patients with chronic LBP due to the L5-S1 discopathy were eligible and randomized into experimental (n"‰="‰20) and control (n"‰="‰20) groups. The DN program was performed for the experimental group according to the Five Regulatory Systems (FRS) concept. The control group received sham therapy using placebo needles. DN sessions were performed twice a week for 4 weeks. A single needling application lasted 60Â min. Both groups received standard treatment and physical exercise of LBP for 1 month. Subjective pain was measured by a visual analog scale (VAS), functional efficiency was assessed with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI), and the lower spine range of motion was measured with the Schober test. There were significant differences in pain reduction (VAS) in both groups (p"‰<"‰0.001). The strongest analgesic effect in the DN group yielded 6.45 points immediately after the therapy, 6.2 points after 1 month, and 6 points after 3 months. The DN group scored higher VAS reduction than the control group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the functional state (ODI) in the experimental group (p"‰<"‰0.001). There was a significant ODI decrease by 18.1 points, after 1 month by 18.9 points, and after 3 months by 17.6 points. No significant differences were found in the control group (p"‰>"‰0.05). Intergroup differences were observed in the functional efficiency in ODI in all measurement time-points (p"‰<"‰0.001). There were significant differences in the range of motion (Schober test) in the DN group (main effect: p"‰<"‰0.001). For all measurements, differences (p"‰<"‰0.001) were observed in favor of DN compared to the control. In conclusion, DN program according to the FRS concept stands for the novel treatment method supplemented by an exercise program, effectively reducing pain and improving functional efficiency in LBP patients.
T-Cell Therapy Delays Disease Progression for People With Advanced Melanoma
Personalized treatment for advanced melanoma using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs)—T cells with a proven ability to recognize and fight cancer—reduced the risk of disease progression or death compared with checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy, according to research presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. “This study shows...
ajmc.com
Study Supports Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer
A small study suggests that comprehensive genomic profiling can help with clinical decision-making and predicting clinical outcomes in advanced biliary tract cancer, but further research is needed. As the treatment landscape for biliary tract cancer (BTC) expands, the clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to detect potential therapy targets...
cgtlive.com
Decibel Puts Forth Congenital Hearing Loss Gene Therapy for Clinical Trials
The company previously presented positive preclinical data at the 2021 ASGCT meeting. Decibel Therapeutics has submitted an investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for its gene therapy candidate DB-OTO for the intended treatment of profound congenital hearing loss due to an otoferlin deficiency in pediatric patients.1. “This submission...
U.S. FDA advisers recommend Ferring's fecal transplant therapy
Sept 22 (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers voted in favor of Ferring Pharmaceuticals' fecal transplant-based therapy to reduce the recurrence of a bacterial infection, bringing the first therapy of its kind closer to approval.
Nature.com
Melatonin ameliorates disease severity in a mouse model of multiple sclerosis by modulating the kynurenine pathway
Melatonin (MT), a neurohormone with immunomodulatory properties, is one of the metabolites produced in the brain from tryptophan (TRP) that has already strong links with the neuropathogenesis of Multiple sclerosis (MS). However, the exact molecular mechanisms behind that are not fully understood. There is some evidence showing that MS and MT are interconnected via different pathways: Relapses of MS has a direct correlation with a low level of MT secretion and a growing body of evidence suggest that MT be therapeutic in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis (EAE, a recognise animal model of MS) severity. Previous studies have demonstrated that the kynurenine pathway (KP), the main pathway of TRP catabolism, plays a key role in the pathogenesis of MS in humans and in EAE. The present study aimed to investigate whether MT can improve clinical signs in the EAE model by modulating the KP. C57BL/6 mice were induced with EAE and received different doses of MT. Then the onset and severity of EAE clinical symptoms were recorded. Two biological factors, aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) and NAD+ which closely interact in the KP were also assessed. The results indicated that MT treatment at all tested doses significantly decrease the EAE clinical scores and the number of demyelinating plaques. Furthermore, MT treatment reduced the mRNA expression of the KP regulatory enzyme indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1(IDO-1) and other KP enzymes. We also found that MT treatment reduces the mRNA expression of the AhR and inhibits the enzyme Nicotinamide N-Methyltransferase (Nnmt) overexpression leading to an increase in NAD+"‰levels. Collectively, this study suggests that MT treatment may significantly attenuates the severity of EAE by altering the KP, AhR and NAD+ metabolism.
Nature.com
Extracorporeal photopheresis in acute and chronic steroid"‘refractory graft-versus-host disease: an evolving treatment landscape
Patients with steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) are known to have a poor prognosis and for decades no approved drug has been available to treat this serious condition. Although ruxolitinib, a selective Janus kinase (JAK)1/2 inhibitor demonstrated significantly higher response rates in randomized trials compared to the best available therapy, and thus, is of benefit in both acute as well as chronic GvHD, there is an urgent medical need to improve results, such as durability of responses, response in eye, liver and lung manifestations and reduction of infectious complications. In this "Review" article we would like to offer strategies for improving treatment results in patients with steroid-refractory GvHD by combining ruxolitinib with extracorporeal photopheresis (ECP), a leukapheresis-based immunomodulatory treatment frequently applied in T-cell mediated immune disease including GvHD. Our article explores key published evidence supporting the clinical efficacy of both ruxolitinib and ECP in the treatment of GvHD and highlights their potentially complementary mechanisms of action.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Selpercatinib for Adults With RET Fusion+ Advanced/Metastatic Solid Tumors
Following a report of impressive 2-year follow-up data, the FDA has granted a regular approval to selpercatinib. The FDA has granted regular approval to selpercatinib (Retevmo) 40 mg & 80 mg capsules for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with a RET gene fusion that have progressed on or following prior systemic treatment or who have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
Can Cooking With Iron Fish Really Help You Get More Iron?
A dietitian explains if cooking with iron fish can help increase your iron levels and prevent iron deficiency anemia. Although safe, there are some drawbacks.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
contagionlive.com
HCV Not Associated With Myocarditis Risks for Young HIV Patients
However, according to one study the risk of heart inflammation increases with age and amplifies in patients with hepatitis C (HCV) compared to patients without HCV. With the awareness of the ongoing concerns of myocarditis risks associated with some mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, investigators have been paying close attention to how this condition can affect people with other viruses. For example, a team, led by Raynell Lang, MD, MSc, Department of Medicine, University of Calgary, identified whether HCV coinfections increases the risk of type 1 myocardial infarction and if the risk differs by age.
Motor neurone disease breakthrough as experimental drug helps wheelchair-bound sufferer walk again
A new drug for motor neurone disease allowed one wheelchair-bound man to walk again, researchers declared today. Tofersen slowed the progress of the debilitating condition in some patients with no other options. The drug works by turning off a faulty gene which can cause the incurable disease, which affected physicist...
MedicalXpress
Landmark study of biomarker data may enable better treatment for early onset dementia
Frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a common form of early-onset dementia, is marked by impairments in behavior, language, and sometimes motor function. Unlike Alzheimer's Disease (AD), researchers and clinicians have been unable to accurately predict the onset of symptoms for individuals having a familial form of the condition. While there has been...
neurologylive.com
Pooled Clinical Trial Data Suggests Antidrug Antibody Testing for Alglucosidase Alfa-Exposed Patients With Pompe Disease
Investigators concluded that those receiving avalglucosidase alfa should be tested for antidrug antibodies by physicians who treat Pompe disease and monitor antidrug antibody, according to a recent Sanofi investigation. Findings from a recent pooled analysis of clinical trial data of 58 adults and 20 children with Pompe disease showed that...
cancernetwork.com
Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC, Highlights the Benefit of Early Maintenance PARP Inhibitor Use in Ovarian Carcinoma
PARP inhibitors such as rucaparib appear to garner the most benefit in the early maintenance setting in patients with ovarian cancer who have less advanced disease and less heterogeneity, according to Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC. Amit Oza, MD, MBBS, FRCPC, head of the Division of Medical Oncology & Hematology...
