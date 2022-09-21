Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Popular cannabis dispensary chain to open 10 new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Instagrammable Flamingo at TPA Just Got Merch!Aloha MelaniTampa, FL
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?Evie M.Saint Petersburg, FL
Don't Miss The Next Florida Vegan Gourmet Food Fest: It Includes Animals This Year!Aloha MelaniDover, FL
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor restaurant owner is world champion pizza acrobat
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Tucked away in Safety Harbor is a special pizza business that is run by a world champion acrobat. Nona's Slice House is owned and operated by Jamie Culliton. While the food is amazing, the customers are treated to the skills that Culliton has honed as a world champion pizza acrobat.
Nothing Could Be Finer Than This Li’l Diner
It’s 2:30 a.m. I can’t sleep. I’m hungry, but there’s nothing I crave at home and nothing’s open around town, not even the fast-food joints. Oh wait, what about that diner I’ve passed on Gulf to Bay Blvd. a hundred times? Eh, at this time of night the food’s probably just so-so and nothing but semi-coherent drunks slumped over the tables.
fox13news.com
Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday
TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
Stranger offers wedding venue to Tampa couple after original location backed out
After the venue canceled their event just three months before the wedding, the groom made a call for action to our Jackie Callaway. The story caught the attention of a very generous stranger.
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
995qyk.com
Country Star’s New Bar Set To Open In Downtown St Pete
Raise ’em up because this Country star’s new bar is set to open in downtown Saint Petersburg. Welcome to the Farm (better known as WTF) is scheduled to open on Friday, October 7 at the location formerly occupied by MacDinton’s. WTF is owned by Forward Hospitality Group,...
995qyk.com
Everybody Deserves A Second Chance
Everybody deserves a second chance, right? Pete called us up during our Second Date Update this morning to tell us about his date with Sadie. Pete met Sadie at The Local in Oldsmar and really hit it off. He went there with some friends and she was there with her friends, but they “locked eyes” during the night.
fox13news.com
Brothers bring a slice of Italy to St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new market is bringing Italian delicacies to St. Petersburg. DeCosmo Italian Market is a dream come true for brothers Steven, Vincenzo, and Paul DeCosmo. "Throughout our lives, our family has always welcomed everyone to come and have a meal, regardless of if it was neighbors,...
fox13news.com
Bay Area 10-year-old named ASPCA ‘Kid of the Year’
TAMPA, Fla. - She’s only 10 years old but is already receiving national attention as an animal hero. Delanie Dennis, 10, was selected to receive the ASPCA 2022 Kid of the Year Award. Dennis founded Delanie's Lemonade Stand in her parents’ restaurant, Café Delanie, in 2019 when she was only seven years old. Each month she raises money for a local animal rescue.
The 25th annual Florida CraftArt Festival is back in St. Pete this fall
It happens Nov. 19-20 in downtown.
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?
The beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida"Sylvia's In St. Petersburg Florida" by CityofStPete is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Ever since my twin got married almost ten years ago and she let me stay in the Harry Potter room at the amazing Bed and Breakfast she rented, I have had a weird obsession with cool Bed and Breakfasts. If it’s any kind of awesome or weird and I can sleep there safely enough, I’ll most likely be the first one to say, "let’s do it."
fox13news.com
Tampa mayor encourages new residents to listen to ‘old-timers’ as city prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - Many people across the Bay Area spent the weekend gathering supplies and filling sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian. The line to fill up sandbags at MacFarlane Park in West Tampa wrapped around the block Sunday morning as residents begin to prep their homes for Ian.
‘Mother Nature always wins’: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor urges citizens to be ready for Ian
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will be holding a press conference Sunday morning on the city's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian, which could be a hurricane soon.
orlandoweekly.com
A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg
A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
Bay News 9
Bay Area school closings: 5 counties, USF, UT have made statements
We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. Pinellas County officials will be activating shelters in preparation for Ian. As a result, some schools will close early Monday. The following schools will release students early at 12:30 p.m. on Monday: Palm Harbor University High School, Dunedin Highland Middle...
Bay area remembers Deputy Michael Hartwick during procession to Tarpon Springs funeral home
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputy Michael Hartwick was a man known for everything from his laugh…to his dedicated service. Friday afternoon, emergency responders helped guide Hartwick’s body to a funeral home in Tarpon Springs with a procession, after he was killed on Thursday night. Law enforcement, emergency...
fox13news.com
How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian
TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
Mysuncoast.com
Ian’s track shifts west and could become a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ian continues to push through the Caribbean as a tropical storm Sunday morning. While computer models still do not agree on the track by Wednesday, there are some general trends. The official cone of uncertainty, and the track in the American computer model, have shifted significantly to the west. If this trend holds, the storm would pass by the Suncoast offshore, then make landfall in the Florida Panhandle late Thursday. We would still rough seas, high winds, and potentially heavy rainfall. The European model still has the storm making landfall north of Tampa, which would be worst-case scenario for the Suncoast.
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
Bay News 9
Free Adoptions: Dogs and cats in Pasco in need of homes as shelter fills up
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The kennels at Pasco County Animal Services are full with dogs and cats that need homes, according to officials with the county. Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Sept. 30, in order to free up space, Pasco County officials said. Purchase of a county...
