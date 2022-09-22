Read full article on original website
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
In this video, I will talk about UiPath
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Electrifying Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
These highly innovative and differentiated companies are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid
This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
Goldman Sachs on Friday slashed its end-of-year target for the S&P 500 to 3,600 from 4,300. The Fed's aggressive approach to taming inflation will weigh on stocks, the bank said. The benchmark US stock index has fallen about 21% as rising interest rates drive a selloff. Goldman Sachs has cut...
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Why MBIA Stock Dropped 14.5% This Week
It may have also been caught up in the sell-off following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday.
Why T2 Biosystems Is Trading Higher By 18%; Here Are 28 Stocks Moving Premarket
HHG Capital Corporation HHGC shares rose 42.1% to $14.56 in pre-market trading. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 32% to $0.60 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics recently discontinued ongoing Phase 1 trials of RTX-240 and RTX-224 in advanced solid tumors. T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 18%...
