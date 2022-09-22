Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting 2022 Indonesia Aligns with the G20 Spirit to Recover Together, Recover Stronger - "Time for Travel & Tourism" (TTT)

Read full article on original website
Reformation Backs New Cotton Coalition, Adore Me as B Corp, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol News: Short Takes
U.S. Cotton Gains: Reformation is partnering with the White Buffalo Land Trust and more to promote organic cotton in the U.S. under a pre-competitive coalition called “C4.”. Standing for the California Cotton and Climate Coalition, C4’s premise is that by sourcing directly from farmers utilizing regenerative practices under the...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
unesco.org
UIL urges public open digital platforms for lifelong learning at Korea EdTech Forum 2022
Delivering lifelong learning for all demands equitable public access to high-quality digital learning content and instruction. That was the key message of the sessions organized by the UNESCO Institute of Lifelong Learning (UIL), with the UNESCO Asia and Pacific Regional Bureau for Education and the Korea Education and Research Information Service (KERIS), during the EdTech Korea Forum 2022 on 23 September 2022. The Forum was hosted by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Education and gathered 27 high-level officials from ministries in 24 countries. Hundreds of participants also took part from across the globe.
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
Patagonia's founder just gave the company away — the latest unusual step in a history of corporate innovations, from being an early adopter of paid parental leave to donating $145 million to the environment
Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard describes himself as a "reluctant businessman," and puts employee wellbeing and sustainability before profits.
maritime-executive.com
Review Finds Missteps in Failed Auckland Terminal Automation Project
The port of Auckland has come under criticism for multiple failures that resulted in the termination of an automation project for the Fergusson container terminal, costing the port approximately $36 million in investment write-offs. An independent review of the project identified multiple shortcomings, including an insufficient business case for the...
pewtrusts.org
A New Tool Can Help Address Ocean Plastic Pollution
Plastic is an inescapable part of everyday life, found everywhere from homes to factories to grocery stores—and, increasingly, the ocean. More than 11 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the ocean each year, where it harms marine life and damages habitats. If we don’t act to reduce ocean plastic pollution, it will nearly triple by 2040, and the risks to marine species and ecosystems, our climate and our communities will increase.
TechRadar
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Sky Mobile wins CSR Initiative of the Year
Samsung’s ‘Not a School’ programme has been named as CSR and Sustainability Initiative of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). A new addition for 2022, this award looked to celebrate the corporate and social responsibility initiatives that have gone the extra mile.
What to Know About Data-Driven Decision-Making
A data-driven decision making approach relies on the evidence taken from accurate numbers, detailed research rounds, and infinite calculations of different ranges. Data-driven organizations are 23 times more likely to improve customer acquisition, six times more. to retain clients, and 19 times to increase profits. The leading countries with data-focused decision making approaches in organizations worldwide are the United States (77%), the United Kingdom, and Germany (69% each) The least focused on data-based analysis companies are mainly located in India, Spain, and Italy.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GKN Aerospace inaugurates Malaysian aero-engine parts repair facility
The new Johor facility is focusing on servicing engine low-pressure compressor (LPC) components for CFM56-5B, CFM56-7 and V2500. GKN Aerospace, at the MRO Asia-Pacific show in Singapore, conducted an inauguration ceremony of its all-new facility for Aero-engine parts repair in Johor, Malaysia. The new facility was constructed with an investment of $35 million and will provide jobs for 300 highly skilled operators and engineers. The repair center will support engine parts repairs in Johor, serving customers in the APAC region. The repair facility will be working together in coordination with the facility in El Cajon, CA, U.S.
Nursing Times
Expert group cites ‘massive global failures’ in Covid-19 response
The global response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been a “massive failure” that led to millions of preventable deaths, according to a report by experts gathered together by a leading medical journal. The Lancet Commission on lessons for the future from the Covid-19 pandemic blames multiple failures in...
freightwaves.com
Chilean supply chain startup SimpliRoute expands to US
Hundreds of U.S. companies are dedicated to solving the route optimization puzzle in logistics. If you live in America, it’s easy to get tunnel vision for the endless sea of innovative supply chain companies with U.S. roots, but companies all over the world are busy solving the same problem.
maritime-executive.com
Shanghai Will Invest $7B to Increase Regional Container Capacity
Shanghai port officials announced plans for a massive new container terminal that will expand the region’s throughput capacity by nearly a quarter. The project which calls for more than a $7 billion investment in the port capacity in the Yangtze region comes as Shanghai is feeling increasing competition both from neighboring Chinese ports as well as Singapore which recently opened its massive new port complex.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Women in Supply Chain Forum Addresses DEI Efforts
When there’s a good balance of men and women sitting at the decision-making table, the overall company culture is in a better place. And, many of today’s youth are looking for that company culture; they’re looking to join teams that embody diversity, and that inclusion aspect means involving more women in the supply chain.
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2
Study Finds Digital Engagement of Consumers Worldwide Jumped 1.2% in Q2. The summer of 2022 was a watershed moment for the global digital economy. For millions of consumers in the Northern Hemisphere, this summer was the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that they felt comfortable traveling and enjoying the outside world. Not only did 178 million consumers across 11 countries buy travel tickets online in summer 2022, but 635 million wound up transacting online, whether for retail items, lodging, groceries, concert and event tickets or other purchases.
pewtrusts.org
To Tackle Plastic Pollution, Partnership Helps Companies See Their Role in the Problem
Plastic pollution is one of the great environmental challenges of our time. It harms our natural world, our economies, and our communities, threatening terrestrial, freshwater and ocean ecosystems, and possibly human health. Plastic is nearly ubiquitous on Earth: It has been found in the deepest parts of the ocean, on the highest mountain peaks and even in human bloodstreams.
maritime-executive.com
Ten More Leading Shippers Join Initiative for Maritime Decarbonization
Global shippers are continuing in their efforts to align to contribute to the drive for the decarbonization of the maritime industry. Ten leading companies and large global shippers, including DuPont, Electrolux, Philips, and Target, are joining the Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) initiative doubling the number of shippers participating in the platform dedicated to accelerating the transition to zero-carbon maritime shipping.
GCCA: Cement and Concrete Industry Scales Up Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Efforts to Accelerate Decarbonisation
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- The Clean Energy Ministerial CCUS (CEM CCUS) and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) have today, at the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF), announced an agreement that will help scale up the deployment of carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) throughout the cement and concrete industry, in a move to stimulate innovation, investment and increase the pace of decarbonisation efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005359/en/ Major CCUS industry and government collaboration announced at Global Clean Energy Action Forum (GCEAF) in Pittsburgh, USA. Left to right: Thomas Guillot, CEO of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, Henriette Nesheim, Assistant Director General, Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy – and CEM CCUS Initiative Co-Lead from Norway, Brad Crabtree, Assistant Secretary, Fossil Energy and Carbon Management, US Department of Energy (Photo: Business Wire)
wasteadvantagemag.com
Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
Interzero and Eastman announced a long-term supply agreement for Eastman’s previously announced molecular recycling facility in Normandy, France. Interzero will provide up to 20,000 metric tonnes per year of hard-to-recycle PET household packaging waste that would otherwise be incinerated. Interzero Plastics Recycling, as part of Interzero, is an innovation leader in plastics recycling with the largest sorting capacity in Europe and many years of experience. Headquartered in Germany, Interzero is a leading service provider of circular solutions in Europe and is strongly connected to its sister company ALBA Group ASIA both led by Chairman and Shareholder, Dr. Axel Schweitzer.
