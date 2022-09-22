ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 211 Shares of This Dividend Stock.

As seen recently, volatility continues to plague the market. In times of market volatility, it might be wise to look for stocks that can pay a steadier stream of income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Motley Fool

3 Absolute Bargain Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

When high-tech growth can be bought at a relatively low price, it could be worth considering. While home improvement boomed during the pandemic, there's still a role for that type of business today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Benzinga

CBTX: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CBTX CBTX. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. On Wednesday, CBTX will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 13 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
