Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
CoinDesk
The ETH Merge Did Little to Energize a Tepid NFT Market
As Ethereum continues its reign as one of the dominant blockchains for launching non-fungible tokens (NFTs), some speculated that its milestone transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake last week would help reinvigorate an NFT market that’s been trending downward for the better part of two months. But data shows little movement in either direction despite major improvements to the blockchain’s energy use, speed and scalability.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients
DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange CoinCorner Eyes Middle East Expansion Via Partnership With Emirates CEO's Private Office
Isle of Man-based crypto exchange CoinCorner is looking to expand across the Middle East through a partnership with the private office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, CEO of the Emirates airline and member of the ruling family of Dubai. Through the partnership with Seed Group, CoinCorner will establish...
bitcoinist.com
Singapore’s DBS Bank Expands Its Crypto Trading Service For 100K Customers
As per Friday’s announcement through Bloomberg, Singapore state-owned DBS Bank has expanded its crypto trading service to more its 100,000 investors linked with its DBS Treasures section. The DBS’ clients will trade virtual currencies through its member-only decentralized exchange, DDEx. The service initially allows customers to trade four top cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), BitcoinCash (BCH), and Ripple (XRP).
cryptoslate.com
US Treasury Department requiring US citizens to get a license for withdrawing assets from Tornado Cash
The U.S. Department of the Treasury wants people who had pending transactions before the Tornado Cash sanctions went into place to apply for a license to process the withdrawal of their assets. In an FAQ response on Sept. 13, the Treasury said the policy applies to transactions initiated before the...
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
'We Do Not View This As Proprietary Trading,' Coinbase Responds To Report On $100M Transaction
It looks like the Wall Street Journal and Coinbase Global Inc COIN are misunderstanding each other. The journal published an alleged account of the exchange’s trading activities earlier this year and claims it amounts to proprietary trading. Coinbase responded in a blog post saying that is incorrect. What happened:...
Short Sellers Targeted Commodities in September
The volatility in the stock market rose in September, resulting in short sellers selling $19 billion of new shorts in eight trading days during the second half of the month. The Dow ended with a nearly 500-point drop on Sept. 23, a decline of 4% and below the 30,000 mark as recession concerns rose with the Federal Reserve continuing its hawkish stance.
CoinTelegraph
Guide to real-life crypto OGs you’d meet at a party (Part 2)
In Part 1, we detailed three of the different kinds of crypto OGs you might meet at an industry party. They were: (1) shadowy super coders and/or anon founders, (2) “reputable” and respected OG industry leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Brian Armstrong, and (3) the comeback OGs, who were trying to shake off the stink of a failed project.
CNBC
Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp shares are now around $16 after hitting $97 earlier this year
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. fell this week as the company missed a key deadline to hold on to about $1 billion in financing. DWAC, which is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, has been set to be the vessel to take Trump Media and Technology Group public.
crowdfundinsider.com
Canada: Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart, Creates Largest Crypto Exchange in the Country
Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange that is the oldest digital asset firm in the country, has agreed to acquire CoinSmart – a crypto marketplace that is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. The combination of the two firms will create the largest crypto exchange in Canada. According to Coinsquare,...
CoinTelegraph
NFT ecosystem attempts a bounce back amid bearish market sentiment
Over the past two years, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gave the crypto ecosystem the boost it needed to grab mainstream attention — owing to the involvement of prominent artists and celebrities. However, despite the enormous losses suffered by NFT investors following the ongoing, 10-month-long bear market, the ecosystem showed sustainable signs of a comeback in the last two weeks.
kitco.com
Singapore's largest bank launches a self-directed crypto desk for accredited investors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Prior to this development, crypto trading on DDEx was only available to corporate and institutional investors, family offices...
TechRadar
Alibaba Cloud set to invest $1bn in overseas partnerships
Alibaba Cloud is set to invest $1 billion over the next three years to support its partners' "technology innovation and market expansion". The investment from the Chinese tech giant's cloud computing division will consist of a mix of both financial and non-financial incentives, including "funding, rebates, and go-to-market initiatives". In...
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
US Treasury: Tornado Cash Deposits Prior To August 8 Sanction Withdrawable With OFAC License
The U.S. Treasury Department provided conditions for domestic users who wish to withdraw from sanctioned crypto mixer Tornado Cash. U.S. Citizens with deposits in the Ethereum-based service may apply for a license with the Office of Foreign Assets Control. The license requires users to share otherwise private information regarding their...
FTX’s Brett Harrison on successful products and 2 things to increase crypto trading ‘significantly’
Brett Harrison is raising one child, six cats, and five dogs. In between that the president of FTX.US is doing everything he can to make crypto trading faster and easier, even if that sometimes means directly responding to random social media queries. “I think we are the only company in...
CoinDesk
The Most Important Bear Market in Crypto History
I spent Thursday at Messari’s Mainnet conference, which was certainly bustling but, it must be said, slightly subdued compared with CoinDesk’s Consensus festival in June. That’s not to knock Messari. If Consensus didn’t exist, Mainnet might be the best all-around crypto conference. The difference is mainly a matter of timing: Consensus caught the trailing edge of a frenetic bull market, and now we’re definitively in the season of the bear.
