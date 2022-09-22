Bow Bootcamp is a 10-part series designed to get you, your equipment, and your skills in peak shape for fall. That means gear checks, accessory tweaks, precision bow tuning, and shooting drills to get you totally dialed in. This installment is all about walk-back tuning to get your left-to-right arrow flight perfectly dialed in. (If you missed any previous installments, check them out here: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5, and Part 6.)

9 DAYS AGO