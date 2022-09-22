Read full article on original website
CNBC
'Venom' actor Tom Hardy is now a champion fighter after surprise entry at a UK Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition
Tom Hardy isn't just an action star on the big screen: He can throw down in real life, too. The 45-year-old actor made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship in Milton Keynes, England over the weekend and ultimately walked away with the top prize, The Guardian reports.
Anderson Silva reveals his future plans after boxing match with Jake Paul
Anderson Silva has revealed what he plans on doing next following his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. On October 29 in Arizona, Anderson Silva will attempt to put an end to the rise of Jake Paul in professional boxing. ‘The Spider’ has made a strong transition over to the squared circle from mixed martial arts and even at the age of 47, he’s still proving that there’s a way to find success after leaving the UFC.
hypebeast.com
Tom Hardy Quietly Enters and Wins Jiu Jitsu Open Contest
Since making his big-screen debut in Ridley Scott‘s Black Hawk Down (2001), 45-year-old actor Tom Hardy has built a reputation for taking up action-intensive roles such as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Eddie Brock in Venom, Max in Mad Max: Fury Road, and main protagonist Tom Conlon in Warrior. Earlier this week, news surfaced that Hardy brought his years of training to the test, quietly entering the 2022 UMAC Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open in Milton Keynes.
Tom Hardy secretly enters UK jiu-jitsu competition - and takes home the gold
Tom Hardy surprised attendees after turning up to a jiu-jitsu competition in the UK over the weekend, where he proceeded to win a gold medal.Hardy, 45, reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys, last Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition. However, Hardy posed for photographs with fans afterwards, and “the mums...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
mmanews.com
Bellator Wants Silva/Fedor Superfight Amid Recent Developments
It appears that Anderson Silva has one more MMA fight in him, and it might be against one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Since parting ways with the UFC, Silva has put together a solid run as a boxer, knocking out Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., en route to a marquee matchup with YouTube boxer Jake Paul. It has been a refreshing resurgence from a former champion that found himself losing 7 of his last 10 fights in the UFC, with the bout against Ortiz even resulting in his first knockout since his fight with Stephan Bonnar, all the way back in 2012.
MMA Fighting
Tom Hardy wraps up another championship at Brazilian jiu-jitsu competition in England
Tom Hardy may best be known for his acting chops in films like The Dark Knight Rises and Venom, but the 45-year-old Academy Award nominee has also turned into quite a martial artist in recent years. After first discovering Brazilian jiu-jitsu during training for his role in the 2011 film...
mmanews.com
Silva Gives Update On MMA Status, Names Possible Final Fight
It appears as though Anderson Silva hasn’t entirely shut the door on returning to MMA, and he’s even considered the location for his final fight. The 47-year-old is currently scheduled to compete against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on October 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Although his post-UFC boxing career has gone well so far, there’s no doubt that fans would be interested in the former UFC middleweight champion returning to MMA.
Russian Promotion Punch Club Takes MMA to The Absurd with Phone Booth Fights And Car Jiu-Jitsu
Russian combat sports promotion Punch Club is taking the expression ‘fighting in a phone booth‘ literally with its oddly entertaining trend of having fighters compete against one another in unique locations. The organization first started gaining attention online for ‘Punch Box’, a series of fights featuring two competitors...
MMA Fighting
Yoel Romero focused on Melvin Manhoef and 205-pound belt, but eyes middleweight return: ‘I’m the best in the world at 185’
Yoel Romero has aspirations to not just be the Bellator light heavyweight champion but also to capture the middleweight title. Before any of those things can be accomplished, Romero returns to action on Friday against Melvin Manhoef in the co-main event of Bellator Dublin. After dropping his promotional debut to Phil Davis at Bellator 266, Romero got back to form with a dominant performance against Alex Polizzi at May’s Bellator 280 event, where he finished his opponent with a jaw-breaking flurry at the 4:59 mark of the final round.
mmanews.com
Cyborg Names The Only Way She’d Consider Re-Joining UFC
Cris Cyborg is planning an MMA return after her boxing match, but don’t expect for it to be in the UFC. Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is often thought of as one of the best female fighters of all time. Her résumé shows multiple world championships in MMA from Invicta, to the UFC, to Bellator. Now she is looking to embark on a new journey in combat sports, boxing. Cyborg will be making her boxing debut this weekend when she takes on Simone Silva on September 25.
Cris Cyborg discusses a potential return to the UFC: “If they start to pay the fighters, then maybe we can sit down”
Cris Cyborg is discussing a potential return to the UFC. The former UFC women’s featherweight champion has no plans to return to the UFC unless they change their business model. Cyborg signed with the UFC in 2015 and fought 7 times for the promotion. The Brazilian’s only loss was...
mmanews.com
Paulo Costa Recalls Desk Job Pre-MMA
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently recalled his time working as an IT consultant prior to a full transition to mixed martial arts. Nowadays, Costa has gained a reputation as a brutal knockout artist who’s cemented a place towards the top of the 185-pound division on MMA’s biggest stage. To accomplish that, the Brazilian went 13-0, including a perfect five-fight start to his career inside the Octagon.
