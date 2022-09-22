Read full article on original website
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Housebuilders' fury over new rules that mean they must put bars across first floor windows to stop increasingly tall Britons from falling out
Housebuilders are furious over new rules that require new homes to have steel bars built across their first floor windows to prevent increasingly tall Britons from falling out. Developers have argued that the new building safety regulations have left them with the limited options of either make pricey and arduous...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis
Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Dublin to protest against the cost-of-living crisis.The demonstration, organised by the Cost Of Living Coalition, comes before the Irish Government’s budget on Tuesday.The group, made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student and pensioner bodies and opposition political parties, is urging the Government to take radical action on the cost-of-living and housing crises.The march started at Parnell Square at 2.30pm and featured banners and chants including: “The cost of living is too damn high.”It proceeded to O’Connell Street and College Green and finished in Merrion Square, where speeches were heard.Sinn...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
BBC
Wixams: People asked to have say on railway station plans
Residents have been asked to have their say on plans for a new railway station on a housing estate. Planning applications have been submitted for the £39m station in Wixams, near Bedford. Bedford Borough Council is to put £26m towards the cost of the station, which was first proposed...
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
BBC
Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed
Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected
Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
BBC
Census 2021: More from Catholic background in NI than Protestant
The latest census figures show that for the first time there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. The previous census, in 2011, found that...
BBC
Oxford Station: Upgrade work halts trains for two weekends
Work to upgrade Oxford railway station will see no trains running in or out for two weekends. The work on the track will allow more trains to run, as well as faster travel between Oxford and Bicester. Previous planned weekend closures at the station were put off so people could...
BBC
Holy Island fishing ban would turn island 'into a museum'
A fishing ban at Holy Island has been opposed by councillors, with claims by one it would turn it "into a museum". The government is exploring creating a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) which would see commercial and recreational fishing halted. Conservative-led Northumberland County Council heard this week such a...
‘Right place at the right time’: freeports model gives fillip to St Helens regeneration scheme
Since the last shift at Parkside colliery in St Helens clocked off in 1993 and its two shafts were capped, nature has progressively taken over: scrubby silver birches have seeded themselves on the hardstanding all over the huge site alongside the M6, which once employed 2,000 local people. But peer...
BBC
Queen's funeral: The people from the South East who witnessed the historic event
As thousands lined the streets to witness the Queen's funeral procession, many from the South East played their part in the day's events. Some were called to action, including scouts from Kent, Sussex and Surrey, who volunteered as stewards helping those in The Queue. Some were lucky enough to have...
Major event set to be affected as fresh rail strikes are confirmed for October
A rail union has confirmed that train drivers at 12 companies will stage fresh strikes next month, continuing the industrial unrest that has hit several sectors this summer.Members of Aslef will walk out on October 1 and 5, which will affect travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.A strike planned for last week was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.Aslef said it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want...
