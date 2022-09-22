ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'

People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
SOCIETY
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#County Armagh
BBC

Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture

Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Thousands take to the streets in Dublin over cost-of-living crisis

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in Dublin to protest against the cost-of-living crisis.The demonstration, organised by the Cost Of Living Coalition, comes before the Irish Government’s budget on Tuesday.The group, made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student and pensioner bodies and opposition political parties, is urging the Government to take radical action on the cost-of-living and housing crises.The march started at Parnell Square at 2.30pm and featured banners and chants including: “The cost of living is too damn high.”It proceeded to O’Connell Street and College Green and finished in Merrion Square, where speeches were heard.Sinn...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
BBC

Family's anger at funeral postponement

A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
U.K.
BBC

Wixams: People asked to have say on railway station plans

Residents have been asked to have their say on plans for a new railway station on a housing estate. Planning applications have been submitted for the £39m station in Wixams, near Bedford. Bedford Borough Council is to put £26m towards the cost of the station, which was first proposed...
TRAFFIC
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Major revamp of Leicester's 'forgotten' St George's Street completed

Work to revamp a key route route between Leicester's railway station and its cultural quarter has been completed. St George's Street has been pedestrianised by Leicester City Council to make it safer and more attractive. Trees have been planted, new lawns laid and rainwater gardens established. It is hoped the...
POLITICS
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Floral tributes across East Midlands collected

Flowers left across the East Midlands in memory of the Queen are being collected. Hundreds of flowers were laid by mourners across the region following her death on 8 September. The tributes have now been gathered from designated tribute spaces in Derby, Matlock, Nottingham, Leicester, Loughborough and other areas. The...
U.K.
BBC

Census 2021: More from Catholic background in NI than Protestant

The latest census figures show that for the first time there are more people from a Catholic background in Northern Ireland than Protestant. The proportion of the resident population which is either Catholic or brought up Catholic is 45.7% compared to 43.48% Protestant. The previous census, in 2011, found that...
RELIGION
BBC

Oxford Station: Upgrade work halts trains for two weekends

Work to upgrade Oxford railway station will see no trains running in or out for two weekends. The work on the track will allow more trains to run, as well as faster travel between Oxford and Bicester. Previous planned weekend closures at the station were put off so people could...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Holy Island fishing ban would turn island 'into a museum'

A fishing ban at Holy Island has been opposed by councillors, with claims by one it would turn it "into a museum". The government is exploring creating a Highly Protected Marine Area (HPMA) which would see commercial and recreational fishing halted. Conservative-led Northumberland County Council heard this week such a...
INSTAGRAM
The Independent

Major event set to be affected as fresh rail strikes are confirmed for October

A rail union has confirmed that train drivers at 12 companies will stage fresh strikes next month, continuing the industrial unrest that has hit several sectors this summer.Members of Aslef will walk out on October 1 and 5, which will affect travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.A strike planned for last week was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.Aslef said it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want...
TRAFFIC

