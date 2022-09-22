Read full article on original website
Tennis-Injured Raducanu retires in Korea, Ostapenko faces Alexandrova for title
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu was forced to retire due to injury during the Korea Open semi-final on Saturday, sending former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko to a championship clash against Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.
ESPN
Larin, David on target as Canada ease to win over World Cup hosts Qatar
First-half goals from Cyle Larin and Jonathan David helped World Cup-bound Canada to a comfortable 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar in a friendly in Vienna on Friday. Larin opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he headed home from Sam Adekugbe's looping cross before David added another nine minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball after goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had failed to deal with a cross.
Sporting News
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
FIFA・
Punchless USA silenced by Japan in penultimate World Cup tune-up
Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th, and Japan beat an lackluster and injury-depleted United States 2-0 on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup. The Americans failed to get a...
Italy vs England live stream: How to watch Nations League fixture online and on TV tonight
England will resume their preparations ahead of the Qatar World Cup when they face Italy at the San Siro tonight.But ahead of what is their penultimate match before facing Iran in the World Cup group stages, England’s more immediate concern is avoiding relegation from the Uefa Nations League.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogAfter damaging defeats to Hungary in June, as well as draws against Italy and Germany, England come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points.They are three points behind Italy with two matches remaining, which means Gareth...
Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!
Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
FIFA・
ESPN
England's pre-World Cup scoring woes after Italy loss hurt more than Nations League relegation
MILAN -- Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal with a stunning strike in the 68th minute as Italy defeated England 1-0, which relegated Gareth Southgate's side to the second tier of the UEFA Nations League. England are now without a win or even a goal from open play in their...
Kang helps South Korea wins 1st World Cup game in 12 years
SYDNEY (AP) — Leesuel Kang scored 37 points to help South Korea rout Bosnia and Herzegovina 99-66 on Saturday, giving the Asian country its first win in the women’s World Cup in 12 years. South Korea (1-2), which has played in 16 consecutive World Cups — tied with the U.S. for most ever — hadn’t won a game since 2010. That victory was by one point over Japan. Kang hit seven 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. In other games on Saturday, the U.S. beat China 77-63 and Belgium beat Puerto Rico 68-65.
theScore
England relegated in Nations League, raising concerns ahead of World Cup
4 England 5 -6 2 England's last goal from open play in a competitive fixture was against San Marino last November. The only other national team to not score a non-penalty goal in the 2022-23 Nations League's four tiers is San Marino, which is positioned bottom - 211th place - of FIFA's world rankings. England is currently ranked fifth.
USMNT fails to get shot on goal, loses to Japan
Daichi Kamada scored in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma in the 88th as Japan dominated the U.S. men’s national
