4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital following West View house fire

4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital after fire in West View 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in West View.

Four firefighters were among the injured, as well as the homeowner.

The fire broke out at a home along Highlands Avenue around 8:45 p.m. before spreading to the house located next door.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.