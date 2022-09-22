ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 firefighters, homeowner taken to hospital following West View house fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were taken to the hospital following a house fire in West View.

Four firefighters were among the injured, as well as the homeowner.

The fire broke out at a home along Highlands Avenue around 8:45 p.m. before spreading to the house located next door.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

