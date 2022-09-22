Read full article on original website
Paul Pierce Reacts to Ime Udoka Suspension Reports
The former Celtics forward doesn’t agree with recent reports of the coach’s potential punishment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Get Heated While Debating Ime Udoka Suspension
Stephen A. Smith has had some very strong opinions on this Ime Udoka situation. With the Celtics head coach being suspended for a year over having an affair with a team staff member, Smith has been calling out the Celtics organization directly. He believes that if the Celtics were going to make this public, which they did, they should have fired him. Smith takes issue with the team making this public given the fact that it is only a one-year suspension.
Celtics employee Allison Feaster has name cleared amid Ime Udoka rumors
The Ime Udoka situation has unwillingly dragged many Boston Celtics female employees through the mud, unfairly making them targets of speculation. But one such woman has had her name cleared after being targeted by many online users. Udoka could be suspended a year by the Celtics for having an improper...
Nia Long Releases Statement After Celtics Coach Udoka’s Suspension
The longtime partner of Udoka released a statement amid the Celtics coach’s suspension for violating franchise rules.
Reacting to the Ime Udoka situation with the Boston Celtics and the social media fallout
The fallout of the rumors currently rocking the Boston Celtics is not only affecting the team and head coach Ime Udoka; the reaction of fans and digital rubberneckers on social media attempting to play internet sleuth about who else might be entangled in this mess is actively damaging the reputation of Celtics employees who are innocent bystanders.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ime Udoka Facing Suspension After "Intimate" Relationship With Celtics Staffer
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka could potentially miss the remainder of the NBA season following reports that he engaged in an “improper” intimate relationship with a female member of the organization. According Shams Charania of the Athletic, Udoka, who has been in a relationship with actress Nia Long since 2010, could face punishment or possible suspension from the team for his alleged transgressions.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
ESPN’s Malika Andrews calls out Stephen A. Smith for Ime Udoka hot takes in heated argument
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews got into a heated argument in reference to Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka on Friday. Andrews joined ESPN First Take to discuss the Udoka suspension and controversy. “Stephen A, With all due respect, this is not about pointing the finger. Stop,” Malika...
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Stephen A. Smith pulls race card on Celtics over Ime Udoka situation
Stephen A. Smith is furious with the Boston Celtics over the way they have handled the Ime Udoka situation, and the ESPN personality believes race is a factor in that. Udoka is expected to be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. The 45-year-old coach is said to have violated the Celtics’ code of conduct by having a consensual intimate relationship with another team employee. During Thursday morning’s edition of “First Take,” Smith unloaded on the Celtics for allowing the information about Udoka to get out. He pulled the race card while arguing that the public has no right to know about Udoka’s alleged affair.
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
BOSTON (AP) — The reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka after a months-long investigation by an outside law firm that found multiple violations of team policies but did not point to a larger cultural problem of sexual misconduct, owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday. “We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to...
Nia Long Breaks Silence on Ime Udoka Cheating Allegations
"The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me," Long told Newsweek in a statement.
Joe Mazzulla has a strong believer in Brad Stephens, despite past charges
Brad Stephens said he personally vetted the Celtics interim coach in 2019. Before the Celtics hired Joe Mazzulla in 2019, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens personally vetted his background. Stephens addressed questions about Mazzulla’s background at a press conference Friday, including why the Celtics felt comfortable having him replace...
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing Team Suspension For Cheating On Nia Long
The coach could potentially be suspended for the 2022-23 season for having an intimate, consensual relationship with a staff member.
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
