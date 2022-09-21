Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO