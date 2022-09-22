ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Orange County SC to host Hamburg in international friendly Nov. 15

Orange County SC announced on Friday they will be hosting German club Hamburger SV in an international friendly at Championship Soccer Stadium on Nov. 15. The friendly will come in OCSC’s offseason and during Hamburg’s World Cup break from the 2.Bundesliga. “Our club’s motto is ‘Community Heart, Global...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

