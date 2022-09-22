Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again
The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.
Yardbarker
“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” Liverpool Star Andy Robertson’s Celtic Desire
Andrew Roberston has spoken, yet again, about his underlying ambition to play for Celtic. The Scottish captain is of course an integral part of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and has played at the highest level in the Champions League, winning the trophy in 2019 and losing the final to Real Madrid in Paris earlier this year.
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
SB Nation
Watching the Everton Stadium rise out of the Mersey: Battle of the Drones
From the moment that Everton FC broke ground at the Bramley Moore Dock on August 10, 2021 there has been a rising level of excitement and interest in the project from Blues and otherwise too. There has been an eagerness to see the progress and several drone owners started to post their videos on YouTube.
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation
Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?
Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
Yardbarker
‘No stopping him!’ – Paul Merson stunned by ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star Reds now can’t do without
Thiago Alcantara’s exclusion from the Spain squad for the international break will have come as a surprise to many a Liverpool fan, albeit, a welcome one. Despite Luis Enrique’s decision to overlook the talents of the midfield playmaker, the former Bayern Munich man continues to attract plaudits with Paul Merson stating his huge appreciation for the player.
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SB Nation
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
SB Nation
U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”
Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 September 1888): The Canadian touring side beat Sunderland 3-0!
Having started life as a group of school teachers playing for fun in the early days, Sunderland’s football identity had become a source of much debate and controversy by the time the late 1880s came around. Although they had secured their first victory in the FA Cup - which...
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation
Everton receive boost in hunt for Bramley Moore Dock stadium naming rights partner
Everton have named sports and entertainment consultancy company Elevate Sports Ventures as a new partner to help the club maximise commercial opportunities at their new stadium - including a naming rights deal. Work is continuing at the site on Liverpool’s waterfront with the Blues hoping to be in their new...
Victor Orta explains 'tough' decision to sack Marcelo Bielsa & hiring Jesse Marsch
Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has given insight into Marcelo Bielsa's sacking and the appointment of Jesse Marsch.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, King, SPFL, Scotland, Robertson, Tierney, St Johnstone
Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express) The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record)
ESPN
England boss Gareth Southgate ready for criticism after Nations League relegation
Gareth Southgate insisted he is ready to take the flak for England's ailing form after he was booed at the end of a 1-0 defeat in Italy which saw the Three Lions relegated from UEFA Nations League Group A3. Giacomo Raspadori scored the only goal at the San Siro with...
MLS・
