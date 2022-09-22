ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SB Nation

Watching the Everton Stadium rise out of the Mersey: Battle of the Drones

From the moment that Everton FC broke ground at the Bramley Moore Dock on August 10, 2021 there has been a rising level of excitement and interest in the project from Blues and otherwise too. There has been an eagerness to see the progress and several drone owners started to post their videos on YouTube.
SB Nation

What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed

Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation

Can Arsenal Challenge Manchester City for the Premier League Title?

Mikel Arteta’s plan to use Manchester City’s weapons against them seems to be working perfectly. Since adding Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to his squad, Arsenal have become a lot stronger than they’ve been in the last several years. The former City players are playing a key...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
SB Nation

Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...

Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
Yardbarker

‘No stopping him!’ – Paul Merson stunned by ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool star Reds now can’t do without

Thiago Alcantara’s exclusion from the Spain squad for the international break will have come as a surprise to many a Liverpool fan, albeit, a welcome one. Despite Luis Enrique’s decision to overlook the talents of the midfield playmaker, the former Bayern Munich man continues to attract plaudits with Paul Merson stating his huge appreciation for the player.
SB Nation

Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?

Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SB Nation

U21s Boss Lewtas on Arthur: “He’s Been First-Class”

Liverpool’s U-21 team manager Barry Lewtas has praised midfielder Arthur Melo for his efforts during the international break. The Brazilian midfielder recently played 90 minutes with the U21 team against Rochdale over the weekend and played for the reserves again on Tuesday. It’s certainly a valiant effort from Arthur...
SB Nation

Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool

Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SB Nation

Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8

Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, King, SPFL, Scotland, Robertson, Tierney, St Johnstone

Rangers have been dealt a defensive injury blow with Leon King picking up a knock in Scotland Under-21s' win over Northern Ireland. (Express) The SPFL are expected to hold talks over a proposed new £150m broadcasting contract after Livingston and Rangers did not respond to a resolution regarding the deal. (Record)
