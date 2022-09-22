Read full article on original website
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Covid-19 infections rise in England and Wales for first time since early July
Covid-19 infections in England and Wales have risen for the first time in two months, new figures show.The increase means the total number of infections in the UK has also gone up – though levels are estimated to have fallen in Scotland and Northern Ireland.Some 927,900 people in private households in the UK are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus in the week ending September 14, up 5% from 881,200 in the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase brings to an end a steady fall in UK-wide infections since early July, when the total...
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Sept. 20 through Sept. 22
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks, because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
SB Nation
Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again
The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
Scotland v Republic of Ireland: Nations League — live
Minute-by-minute report: Will Scotland build on their victory over Ukraine against Republic of Ireland? Join Scott Murray to find out
SB Nation
Watching the Everton Stadium rise out of the Mersey: Battle of the Drones
From the moment that Everton FC broke ground at the Bramley Moore Dock on August 10, 2021 there has been a rising level of excitement and interest in the project from Blues and otherwise too. There has been an eagerness to see the progress and several drone owners started to post their videos on YouTube.
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Admits Unease With Family Traveling To World Cup
It’s been a minute since Liverpool’s men have played some football, and thankfully that has helped captain Jordan Henderson heal from his injury and report to the England men’s team during this international break. England, of course, are readying themselves for some Nations League action ahead of the World Cup this winter.
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
Jack Grealish: ‘I’m just a normal kid. I know how professional I actually am’
England winger Jack Grealish was not satsified with his form in his first year at Manchester City but says ‘I’ll always have people on the back of me’
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
SB Nation
Musings: What’s Reading’s Striker Hierarchy After The International Break?
Considering Reading offloaded both a striker and their most expensive signing ever in George Puscas’ move to Genoa this summer, some Championship fans may have thought Reading would be suffering from a dearth of striking options in 2022/23. Instead, Mark Bowen and his team have worked well with Paul...
