SkySports
Arsenal 4-0 Tottenham talking points: Inspiration from the Women's Euros continues as Gunners beat Spurs
Walking to the stadium from the tube station on Saturday morning, there was a real buzz about this North London derby - more than any other women's game I've been to at the Emirates. The outside of the ground was packed full of people two hours before kick-off, with the usual mix of genders and ages.
Arsenal’s record WSL crowd leaves the players happy as fandom flourishes | Sean Ingle
The 47,367 flipped the script as they delighted the north London derby’s combatants with their energy and atmopshere
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: Blackpool - How are the Tangerines getting on so far this season?
Blackpool: 19th position. Played 10, Won 3, Drawn 2, Lost 5 - Points 11. The season before we enjoyed play-off success, Blackpool – with the help of a certain Elliot Embleton, Ellis Simms and Dan Ballard – went up with victory at Wembley. But how are they faring after ten games of their second season in the championship? We caught up with Up The Mighty Pool to find out!
SB Nation
Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Spain’s women players insist they have never called for the dismissal of head coach Jorge Vilda – and hit out at the governing body for going public over their concerns.The Royal Spanish Football Federation said it had received 15 e-mails from players who refused to continue representing their country under Vilda.According to the national governing body, the players had claimed Vilda’s regime was affecting their “health” and “emotional state” and “as long as it is not reversed they renounce the national team of Spain”.Reports suggested the players agreed to push for the departure of Vilda, who has been in the...
SB Nation
Watching the Everton Stadium rise out of the Mersey: Battle of the Drones
From the moment that Everton FC broke ground at the Bramley Moore Dock on August 10, 2021 there has been a rising level of excitement and interest in the project from Blues and otherwise too. There has been an eagerness to see the progress and several drone owners started to post their videos on YouTube.
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 September 1888): The Canadian touring side beat Sunderland 3-0!
Having started life as a group of school teachers playing for fun in the early days, Sunderland’s football identity had become a source of much debate and controversy by the time the late 1880s came around. Although they had secured their first victory in the FA Cup - which...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
Arsenal hammers Tottenham 4-0 as match sets new Women's Super League attendance record
In front of the largest-ever crowd for a Women's Super League match, Arsenal defeated its archrival Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on a historic day for women's English football.
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi nominated, Onana and Mykolenko injury latest
ICYMI: Nathan Patterson was stretchered off in Scotland’s match against Ukraine the other day. [RBM]. Everton have partnered with Elevate Sports Ventures for their new stadium, with a naming rights deal on the horizon. [RBM]. Vitaliy Mykolenko reveals he suffered a small injury in Everton’s win over West Ham....
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Sept. 20 through Sept. 22
The last international break before the 2022 Qatar World Cup has arrived. It sucks, because that means there is no Magpie football going, but it also does not suck, because that means there is Magpie football just around the corner, and oh, that also means that there are some International Magpies worth writing about!
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Nations League Results, KDB Nominated, Jack the Punching Bag, Nations League Results, and More...
We’ve made it to Friday!! The UEFA Nations League is in full swing and international friendlies fill the schedule. Let’s get you set for a great weekend ahead with all the latest Manchester City headlines from Sky Blue News. DE BRUYNE AND AKE CLAIM NATIONS LEAGUE VICTORIES -...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Jack Answers Souness, Erling’s Impact, Women’s Stars, and More...
It’s Thursday and several Manchester City men’s players are in action for their respective national teams. You can check who plays when by following the link below. And here are the latest headlines you need to keep up with lads while they’re away, and the ladies as they prep for the weekend WSL match away to Chelsea.
SB Nation
Everton Women vs Liverpool: Match Preview | Merseyside Derby weekend
Everton Women will be looking for an immediate response to an opening day loss to West Ham – and will be hoping that a Merseyside Derby win will be just the tonic. Taking place at the inaugural home of Everton Football Club, Anfield, on Sunday, 25 September at 6.45pm, Brian Sorensen’s team will be up against a side full of confidence following an impressive victory over FA WSL defending champions, Chelsea.
