Spain’s women players insist they have never called for the dismissal of head coach Jorge Vilda – and hit out at the governing body for going public over their concerns.The Royal Spanish Football Federation said it had received 15 e-mails from players who refused to continue representing their country under Vilda.According to the national governing body, the players had claimed Vilda’s regime was affecting their “health” and “emotional state” and “as long as it is not reversed they renounce the national team of Spain”.Reports suggested the players agreed to push for the departure of Vilda, who has been in the...

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO