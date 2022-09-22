Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Eagles flying high; Bears get their growl onThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Dave Doeren Reacts to UNC Quarterback Drake Maye’s Comments
The Wolfpack coach says he will use every bit of bulletin board material to motivate his team.
backingthepack.com
BTP Pigskin Predictions: UConn
With an impressive defensive effort leading the way in a win over Texas Tech last Saturday evening, the Wolfpack remain in the comfy confines of Carter-Finley Stadium this week as they welcome the UConn Huskies to town for another Saturday night kickoff. While the win over the Red Raiders was solid, it still left questions surrounding the NC State offense.
packinsider.com
Major NC State RB Target is Back on the Board: 4-Star Kendrick Raphael
A major NC State 2023 Running Back target is back on the board. 4-Star Kendrick Raphael (5’11″/180) decommitted from Iowa yesterday, and has reopened his recruitment. Raphael took an Official Visit to NC State back on June 3rd, and it seemed like the Wolfpack were in the lead, but then he took his Official Visit Iowa on June 10th, and committed to the Hawkeyes on June 13th.
Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by coach Joey McGuire and others as he was wheeled into the terminal two days before the Red Raiders face rival Texas in their Big 12 opener at home. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Ramirez received a big get-well card. He tweeted a photo while thanking Doeren and his program. Doeren said Thursday it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez underwent two surgeries on the broken leg while in North Carolina.
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Pete Nance mentioned as impact transfer
Heading into the 2022-2023 season, Pete Nance is expected to be one of the top impact transfers in the country as he joins the UNC basketball program. With the UNC basketball program returning four starters and the bulk of their bench depth, Hubert Davis’ team didn’t have many big holes to fill this offseason.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball Summer Preview: Leaky Black
We’ve finally reached the conclusion of our summer basketball previews. I apologize for allowing these to leak into late September (pun intended), but it was over 90 degrees outside at the time of this writing, so it checks out. Anyways, we’ve covered many of the stars that made last season so special as well as some exciting newcomers, including fifth-year transfer Pete Nance. While four years of college experience is super valuable to have on this squad, nothing is more valuable than four years of Carolina experience. That brings us to the final player in our preview series: Leaky Black.
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
Local state champion wrestler commits to NC State
Louie Gill won a state championship at Hickory his freshman year and in two years in the Hornets' program, went 72-7.
Union shut down by Rosewood
The weather was set for a wonderful game of soccer. The Union Spartans hosted the Rosewood Eagles on Wednesday night. What started as a promis
Chapel Hill high school football game Friday night postponed because of threat
In a statement, the high school principals said they made the difficult decision to postpone the game.
WXII 12
Seven North Carolina colleges secretly tracked social media posts of students, protesters
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new report shows seven North Carolina universities monitored social media platforms to keep an eye on things like protests or crimes. Watch WXII in the video above. Our NBC affiliate WRAL has tracked the use of social media monitoring for years in schools. A new...
This Triangle housing market is cooling off at one of the fastest rates in the US
The report from Redfin is based on changes in year-over-year housing market statistics.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
raleighmag.com
33 Things to Do in Raleigh This Week, Sept. 22–28
9/22–25 Jerome Robbins’ The Concert. Dance your way to Carolina Ballet to view Robbins’ captivating study of the secret thoughts and fantasies of a concert audience (juicy!), along with three additional ballets. How on pointe! carolinaballet.com. 9/23. iDKHOW and Joywave. You’ll want to “travel at the speed...
durhamtech.edu
‘In the right place’: Daughter of Durham Tech alumni, Shaundria Williams comes home as Director of Human Resources and Talent Management
Shaundria Williams described herself as an inquisitive, outgoing, and nerdy kid. Growing up in Oxford, North Carolina, she loved science and aspired to be a doctor. When she started college at East Carolina University, she majored in Pre-Med/Biology, but later realized she was living out other people’s dreams and not her own.
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Biotech Equipment Maker to Create 251 Jobs in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Biotech manufacturing equipment maker ABEC Inc. plans...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Morrisville, NC
Morrisville is a thriving town in the Research Triangle of North Carolina, and it has no lack of amazing restaurants. Whether you’re looking for fine dining or casual eats, you can find something to your taste in Morrisville. Here are some of the best restaurants in Morrisville, NC!. 1....
Charlotte Stories
NC Governor Announces Plans For New $60 Million Sterilization Facility in North Carolina
NC Governor Cooper has just announced plans for SteriTek to build a new $59.9 million East Coast sterilization facility right here in North Carolina. The new facility will be build in Burlington, about 90 miles northeast of Charlotte. Contract sterilization firm SteriTek supports the medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and tissue industries...
