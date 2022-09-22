We’ve finally reached the conclusion of our summer basketball previews. I apologize for allowing these to leak into late September (pun intended), but it was over 90 degrees outside at the time of this writing, so it checks out. Anyways, we’ve covered many of the stars that made last season so special as well as some exciting newcomers, including fifth-year transfer Pete Nance. While four years of college experience is super valuable to have on this squad, nothing is more valuable than four years of Carolina experience. That brings us to the final player in our preview series: Leaky Black.

