ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson’s concerning rushing turnaround draws intriguing reaction from Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has not ran the ball like he used to thus far. This fact does not seem to bother his new head coach, Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson has run the ball just three times this season, racking up five yards. It’s a far cry from the production on the ground he generated even in his early years as a starter in the NFL.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Yardbarker

3 bold San Francisco 49ers predictions for Week 3 vs. Broncos

With the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 3 game versus the Denver Broncos just over the horizon, the prospects of a 2-1 record is very much a reality. So, ahead of the 49ers-Broncos game, it’s time to make some 49ers Week 6 predictions. After dropping their Week 1 game...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy