SB Nation
Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again
The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.
Yardbarker
“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” Liverpool Star Andy Robertson’s Celtic Desire
Andrew Roberston has spoken, yet again, about his underlying ambition to play for Celtic. The Scottish captain is of course an integral part of Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side and has played at the highest level in the Champions League, winning the trophy in 2019 and losing the final to Real Madrid in Paris earlier this year.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
SB Nation
Watching the Everton Stadium rise out of the Mersey: Battle of the Drones
From the moment that Everton FC broke ground at the Bramley Moore Dock on August 10, 2021 there has been a rising level of excitement and interest in the project from Blues and otherwise too. There has been an eagerness to see the progress and several drone owners started to post their videos on YouTube.
ESPN
Arsenal hammer Tottenham in record-breaking WSL derby
Arsenal ran rampant against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 4-0 victory in front of a record-breaking attendance of 47,367 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Saturday. Spurs, in their fourth season in the WSL, can be considered relative newcomers in the top-tier and Arsenal demonstrated the...
MLS・
SB Nation
BBC
Italy 1-0 England: The key talking points after Three Lions relegated in Nations League
England's winless run continued as Gareth Southgate's side suffered a first relegation to the Nations League's second tier after defeat by Italy in Milan. The Three Lions are in their worst form for eight years and have only their final match against Germany to come at Wembley on Monday before their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November.
SB Nation
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
SB Nation
Sepp van den Berg on Making “Right” Decision to Join Schalke on Loan
After a season and a half on loan with Preston North End in the Championship, 20-year-old centre half Sepp van den Berg has headed to Germany this season as the Dutch youngster chases playing time and continues to develop. Injuries delayed his departure and meant he made the matchday squad...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Nations League Setbacks, Etihad POTM, Chelsea v MCWFC, and More...
Manchester City stars are getting underway in the International Break. Here are all the headlines to keep you up on all the latest. ENGLAND AND GERMANY LOSE ON BLEAK NIGHT FOR CITY STARS - David Clayton - ManCIty.com. Not a great evening for City’s stars as they represent their countries....
SkySports
Hamza Choudhury can have huge impact if he elects to play for Bangladesh says Watford boss Rob Edwards
Hamza Choudhury can become a beacon of inspiration for the next generation if he chooses to play international football for Bangladesh, says Watford head coach Rob Edwards. The Loughborough-born former England U21 midfielder, who has Grenadien and Sylheti heritage, last week opened the door to the possibility of playing for Bangladesh in an interview - aired on Sky Sports News - with Nujum Sports, where he became the Muslim athlete support group's latest ambassador.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 September 1888): The Canadian touring side beat Sunderland 3-0!
Having started life as a group of school teachers playing for fun in the early days, Sunderland’s football identity had become a source of much debate and controversy by the time the late 1880s came around. Although they had secured their first victory in the FA Cup - which...
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Admits Unease With Family Traveling To World Cup
It’s been a minute since Liverpool’s men have played some football, and thankfully that has helped captain Jordan Henderson heal from his injury and report to the England men’s team during this international break. England, of course, are readying themselves for some Nations League action ahead of the World Cup this winter.
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
SB Nation
Arsenal announces 50k seats sold for Saturday’s Women’s NLD
Saturday is the Women’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Women. There’s good news and there’s bad news — the good news is that there’s ample evidence that there’s increasing interest in women’s football throughout the UK. The bad news is that Arsenal just announced that they have sold 50,000 seats at the Emirates for Saturday’s match.
Liverpool's Remaining Fixtures Until 2022 Qatar World Cup
Here are Liverpool's thirteen matches between October and November before the leagues break up for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
