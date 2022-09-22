Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool Legends 2 - Manchester United Legends 1: Former Reds Win Again
The Legends of the North charity friendly had their return tie at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool already lead, having won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May. The players for the two teams dusted off their boots and went for it again, with Liverpool once against coming out on top.
BBC
Rekeem Harper: Exeter City move a chance for midfielder to become 'best version of myself'
"Everything happens for a reason, and I strongly believe where I am now is an opportunity for me to work on myself and get better," says Rekeem Harper as he is asked about his loan move to Exeter City. Despite being only 22, Harper has had a rollercoaster of a...
Yardbarker
Chelsea star confirms Liverpool made contact with his agent in the summer transfer window
Chelsea midfielder Denis Zakaria has confirmed that Liverpool contacted his agent to sign him during the summer transfer window. Zakaria signed for Chelsea towards the end of the transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus. Now, Zakaria has revealed that he was approached by another Premier League club before...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
SB Nation
What Everton’s Bramley Moore stadium is going to look like when completed
Everton’s new stadium being built at the Bramley-Moore dock is already receiving all sorts of rave reviews well before completion, including possibly being one of the host stadiums for England and Ireland’s bid to hold Euro 2028. The Blues are looking to cash in as well by appointing a consulting firm that will focus on selling the naming rights as well as other commercial opportunities that will come with having the most state-of-the-art world-class facility on Merseyside.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Has the international break come at an unfortunate time for Sunderland?
From a selfish point of view, I think it’s terrible timing. I never like international breaks away, but after the postponement of the Millwall game, it makes things feel even more disjointed. On a wider scale, I just hope the stop-start nature of the last few weeks and the...
SB Nation
Fan Letters: Speakman praise, criticism of the Stadium, and the hunt for SKP’s missing penalties...
Just to change the subject away from how we are currently performing. It is about the current state of the Stadium. The place needs a bit of an overhaul. My main gripe is the current condition of the male toilets, (obviously, I can’t comment on the females) but maybe they can put their 10 pence worth in as well? Because that’s all that had been spent on them over the last few seasons.
SB Nation
Cristiano Ronaldo: FA charge Manchester United forward over mobile phone incident at Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with “improper and/or violent” conduct by the Football Association following an incident that relates to the Manchester United forward’s behaviour at Everton last season.Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a fan’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9, for which the Portuguese was cautioned by Merseyside Police.Now the FA has decided to probe the incident and a spokesperson said on Twitter: “Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC’s Premier League...
SB Nation
Women’s Championship Ramble: A Sunday afternoon spent refreshing twitter, + some shock results!
The Lasses narrowly lost a hard-fought game against probably the best side in the league down in Bristol on Sunday, but we only got to watch any of the actual game on Tuesday lunchtime. Penny pinching at the FA meant we Sunderland Women supporters who were not able to make...
SB Nation
Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool
Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 8
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 8! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and ahead of the last international break before the World Cup.
SB Nation
On This Day (22 September 1888): The Canadian touring side beat Sunderland 3-0!
Having started life as a group of school teachers playing for fun in the early days, Sunderland’s football identity had become a source of much debate and controversy by the time the late 1880s came around. Although they had secured their first victory in the FA Cup - which...
England fans fuming as Channel 4 cut away from Gareth Southgate interview after fans boo Italy loss to show GOGGLEBOX
ENGLAND fans were left fuming after watching their side suffer a dismal defeat to Italy. And it wasn't just about the result. Channel 4 cut away from their post-match interview with Gareth Southgate to instead air GOGGLEBOX. The Three Lions put in another shoddy performance as their winless run extended...
SB Nation
Barnesy’s Blog: “Tony Mowbray instils belief - Sunderland are in safe hands!”
I daresay the last few weeks are weeks none of us will forget - and not just because of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. It somehow seems prescient that Sunderland played the Royals a stone’s throw from Windsor and produced a performance which surpassed the wildest expectations following the injury to Ellis Simms. Jack Clarke’s goal and its build-up was sublime - a word often overused, but in this instance justified as Sunderland swept from their goal to Reading’s without a touch from the opposition. Magisterial.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Elliot Anderson signs new long-term deal with Newcastle United
Newcastle United made official the re-signing of midfielder and 19-year-old Elliot Anderson on Wednesday. Anderson, an academy product, is signing an unspecified long-term deal with Newcastle after debuting with the first team last season and thus extending his contract—one set to expire in 2024 prior to yesterday’s news.
SB Nation
Champions League Final Statement on Late Fans Was Planned
According to a new report by David Conn of The Guardian, it has now been revealed that UEFA’s initial statement at the Champions League Final, blaming “the late arrival of fans” for the delay of the final, was prepared in advance. This statement was a stark contrast from what fans were seeing on the ground and on social media, where it was clear that fans had arrived as early as three hours prior and had been stuck in dangerous bottleneck queues outside the stadium, with many fans subjected to attacks from local thugs, and then brutal riot policing, including pepper spray and teargas.
UEFA・
SB Nation
Thiago Silva targets playing until the big 4-0
A little over two years ago, Thiago Silva arrived on a free transfer as a temporary stopgap in Chelsea’s scheduled defensive rebuild, ready to close out his legendary career with one last major hurrah before retiring to the Brazilian league or some nice tropical beach somewhere. But as we...
