Catherine Zeta Jones, 53, and Michael Douglas, 78, celebrated another joint birthday in Sardinia during the Sept. 25 weekend and took a romantic helicopter ride over a gorgeous view at one point. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of them sitting in their seats on the chopper and they looked thrilled to be up in the air. “It’s our birthday! Happy Birthday, honey,” Catherine said while filming the video, first on herself and then on her husband. “Happy Birthday, darling,” he responded back with a smile before she panned the camera to the window, showing their incredible view of water.

