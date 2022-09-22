Read full article on original website
If you need a happy ending-focused romantic story, whether it be strictly comedic or more serious, there are a few networks and streaming services where you can turn and be able to find the content you like. But, none of those places are quite as dedicated to bringing fans light, fun romantic fare and heart-warming, romance-filled drama which will be sure to bring a smile to the faces of viewers like the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The popularity of these stories grows all of the time, and the channels long ago branched out to create new romantic stories built around seasonal themes, which debut all year long.
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you definitely know Lacey Chabert. If you're not, you almost certainly recognize Lacey Chabert's face and even her voice. You may know her from her role as Claudia Salinger on "Party of Five" or as the famous Gretchen Wieners in "Mean Girls", but you also may recognize her voice from some of her voice acting roles, like "The Wild Thornberrys" or "Family Guy," among others.
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
Ryan Paevey is one of the Hallmark Channel's favorite leading men. From playing Donovan Darcy in "Unleashing Mr. Darcy" and its subsequent sequel to starring in his most recent film "Two Tickets to Paradise" opposite Ashley Williams, Paevey is surely a staple star on the Hallmark Channel. He is also a soap opera alum, having been a member of the "General Hospital" cast from 2013 to 2018.
Hallmark Channel regular Luke Macfarlane plays Billy Eichner's love interest in the upcoming rom-com 'Bros,' in theaters on September 30.
UPtv's 2022 Christmas Lineup Includes 17 New Movies, a Josh Turner Special and Gilmore Girls
PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that UPtv's good tidings add up to more than 600 hours of holiday programming this year! Of course UPtv is going to up the ante for Christmas this year. It's in the name! PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the network will be releasing 17 new original Christmas movies this year, as well as season 2 of the reality series Small Town Christmas, country music star Josh Turner's holiday music special and the return of their annual Gilmore Girls marathon over Thanksgiving weekend. All told, it'll amount to more...
Tis the season! Hallmark Channel is skipping right over the autumn season and getting fans into the holiday spirit with the announcement of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Hallmark Media is kicking off the holidays on Friday, October 21, with Noel Next Door starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. The festive film, which will […]
Candace Cameron Bure was the undisputed queen of Hallmark Channel’s slate of popular holiday fare, with more than 30 credits to her name. Who could forget her work as a high-strung doctor who moves to Alaska in “Christmas Under Wraps”? OK, just because you haven’t heard of it, doesn’t mean it wasn’t a huge hit. The 2014 made-for-TV movie has the distinction of being the most watched Hallmark Christmas special ever, landing almost 6 million viewers on its debut airing. (In fact, she stars in four of Hallmark’s top 10 most-watched Christmas premieres.) So, when Bure, 46, split with Hallmark to...
BAU hive, prepare to feast: At long last, Paramount+ has set a premiere date for its upcoming Criminal Minds revival. Criminal Minds: Evolution will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, showrunner, executive producer, and writer Erica Messer revealed during Paramount+'s virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday. Following the debut, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays until the midseason finale on Dec. 15. The 10-episode season will then return Jan. 12 with new episodes weekly until the big finale Feb. 9.
Home Town fans are about to see Erin and Ben Napier in their own Christmas movie!
The Goldbergs has found a solution for its Jeff Garlin problem, and it’s a pretty permanent one. When the ABC comedy returns for Season 10 on Sept. 21 (8:30/7:30c), viewers will learn that Garlin’s character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, has been dead for several months. Garlin exited the show last season following an investigation over multiple complaints of inappropriate conduct on set. “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that,” showrunner Alex Barnow tells EW. “We’re starting with optimism...
Coming off the greatest success of his career, an award-winning writer and producer chooses an ambitious follow-up project carrying both a personal and professional edge. It’s exactly what you want to see from a sharp-minded, well-liked creator like Steven Levitan: Rather than rest on his laurels or repeat himself, the “Modern Family” engineer (who won nine Emmy awards for writing, directing, and producing the ABC smash) set his mind to a topical, tricky TV show in “Reboot,” a Hulu series about an early aught broadcast sitcom that gets a present-day revival… at Hulu. The fictional comedy’s original cast even returns,...
One of the most popular sitcoms on Netflix is about to leave the service. No, we're not talking about Friends, Parks and Recreation, or The Office. This time, Schitt's Creek is exiting Netflix. The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy series from Dan and Eugene Levy is easily one of the most beloved comedies to arrive in the last few years, and it has been a hit on Netflix for quite a while. Sadly, it's leaving in less than two weeks.
More casting news for Yellowstone's 1923 prequel spinoff, and now we know who'll be playing another member of the Dutton clan.
Alison Sweeney's tenure at Hallmark will continue. The beloved actress has inked a deal with Hallmark Media for a multi-picture overall deal, it was announced today. “Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer,” began Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media.
Lori Loughlin has closed a deal to return to TV screens. Great American Family today revealed the former When Calls the Heart star will appear in Fall Into Winter, which premieres in January, 2023 as part of the network’s annual winter programming event. The film, Loughlin’s first romantic comedy...
